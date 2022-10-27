Read full article on original website
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday its Russian unit had agreed to sell a portfolio of personal installment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major U.S. lender looks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia. The bank will also sell a...
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
Northvolt may delay German battery factory over energy costs, CEO tells newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Northvolt may build its battery factory in northern Germany later than planned, Chief Executive Peter Carlsson told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing a sharp rise in energy prices as part of the reason for the possible delay. "We want to continue to be a European...
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption

In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
Visa is going full crypto based on its latest trademark applications
Visa is going full crypto based on its latest trademark applications

Records show that the Visa International Service Association is looking to trademark its well-known VISA logo, referred to...
Bitcoin Oct. 28 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
Bitcoin Oct. 28 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Friday, on a corrective pullback after...
