ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State’s Queen of Tik Tok: Katie Feeney

By Anderley Penwell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsMag_0ipaSG6o00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a stadium of 107-thousand fans, amongst massively popular college football players, one of the most recognizable faces on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium isn’t a player: it’s Katie Feeney, a sophomore content creator.

“It is crazy,” said Feeney. “And it’s funny because I never, I’ll never see myself, I guess how other people kind of view me especially here. But, I just have this platform now. So, it’s been really cool to get to do things that I never would have dreamed I would be able to do.”

Katie first started making videos in middle school.

Camden cashes in on social media for NIL perks

“I never really thought of it as more than just like posting on a fun app with my friends,” she said.

She now has seven-million followers on Tik Tok.

Her content has a little bit of everything– day in the life, unboxings, and other trends. But, some her of her most popular videos involve the sports world.

Social media has taken her to the MLB All-Star Game, the Super Bowl, and the Penn State sidelines.

“I thought no one would know me here, I’d get to, like start fresh and go into college, just like everyone else,” said Feeney. “But pretty soon after, the Dean announced we had a famous Tik Toker amongst the freshman class. I was like, ‘Oh, no hiding my face.’ But I mean, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

This spring, Katie grabbed national headlines when the Washington Commanders brought her on as the team’s first-ever social media correspondent.

“I’ll go on the field in games, I went to a lot of the training camps over the summer, I went to the draft party, I get to interview players,” said Feeney. “And the goal is just to reach a younger generation.”

Katie has found a way to make social media a career. She is financially independent at age 20. She doesn’t have to go to school, she doesn’t have to be in Happy Valley, she chooses to. And she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“So, that was just the most unreal experience getting to look at that the fans and having people even like yell my name, which is super new to me,” said Feeney. “I’m not used to like people being like, ‘Katie, what’s up?’ And then I signed like a kid’s helmet. I was like me, me want me to sign this? Are you sure? So it’s been a so surreal.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games

Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
High School Football PRO

Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland Valley takes down Altoona in Week 10

(WHTM) — Cumberland Valley took down Altoon 37-6 on Friday, Oct. 28 in Week 10. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the...
ALTOONA, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils rally to end losing skid vs. Greyhounds

SHIPPENSBURG — The Greencastle-Antrim football team will not be going to the playoffs, but it was a pretty happy bunch of players Friday night. The Blue Devils fell behind Shippensburg 19-0 early in the second quarter, but scored five touchdowns in the second half to claim a satisfying 42-26 Mid Penn Colonial football victory at Veterans Stadium.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead in Mifflin County crash Monday morning

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Mifflin County on Monday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man’s vehicle was stopped in a driveway on the 4500 block of US 522 when he attempted to enter the roadway with a left-hand turn. During the turn, State Police […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy