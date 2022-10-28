Penn State’s Queen of Tik Tok: Katie Feeney

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a stadium of 107-thousand fans, amongst massively popular college football players, one of the most recognizable faces on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium isn’t a player: it’s Katie Feeney, a sophomore content creator.

“It is crazy,” said Feeney. “And it’s funny because I never, I’ll never see myself, I guess how other people kind of view me especially here. But, I just have this platform now. So, it’s been really cool to get to do things that I never would have dreamed I would be able to do.”

Katie first started making videos in middle school.

“I never really thought of it as more than just like posting on a fun app with my friends,” she said.

She now has seven-million followers on Tik Tok.

Her content has a little bit of everything– day in the life, unboxings, and other trends. But, some her of her most popular videos involve the sports world.

Social media has taken her to the MLB All-Star Game, the Super Bowl, and the Penn State sidelines.



“I thought no one would know me here, I’d get to, like start fresh and go into college, just like everyone else,” said Feeney. “But pretty soon after, the Dean announced we had a famous Tik Toker amongst the freshman class. I was like, ‘Oh, no hiding my face.’ But I mean, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

This spring, Katie grabbed national headlines when the Washington Commanders brought her on as the team’s first-ever social media correspondent.



“I’ll go on the field in games, I went to a lot of the training camps over the summer, I went to the draft party, I get to interview players,” said Feeney. “And the goal is just to reach a younger generation.”

Katie has found a way to make social media a career. She is financially independent at age 20. She doesn’t have to go to school, she doesn’t have to be in Happy Valley, she chooses to. And she wouldn’t trade it for the world.



“So, that was just the most unreal experience getting to look at that the fans and having people even like yell my name, which is super new to me,” said Feeney. “I’m not used to like people being like, ‘Katie, what’s up?’ And then I signed like a kid’s helmet. I was like me, me want me to sign this? Are you sure? So it’s been a so surreal.”

