Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 10
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In week ten of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week nine, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week ten. District championship races speed up across the ArkLaTex. Final scores across the four states can be found below.
Grambling rolls past Alcorn for first SWAC win of Jackson era
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Several area H.S. bands performing in Semi State competition
INDIANA (WFIE) - 17 southern Indiana High School Marching Bands are heading to semi states Saturday. Here’s a list of those schools with the times and places they are performing. Good luck to all!. Scholastic Class - Franklin Central HS. -Washington - 11:05 a.m. -Memorial HS - 1:41 p.m.
Impacts of Daylights Saving time on your health
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
BBQ cook-off competition between Shreveport first responders
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
Operation Football scores - Oct. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football playoff scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022:
1 wounded in West Cedar Grove drive-by
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in West Cedar Grove late Sunday morning. Police responded to the scene on Argyle St. just after 11:00 a.m. Officials say a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. According to...
Cyclist killed in south Shreveport hit and run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was killed while riding a bicycle in south Shreveport late Saturday night. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 40s was riding down the 200 block of Mayo Rd. when a vehicle hit him and left the scene. Officials believe the car may be a Kia.
SPD asks the public to help them identify mailbox bandit
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
If you feel stress, anxiety during election season you are not alone
Two Delphi men injured in flaming crash
BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Two Delphi men are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Battle Ground on Bicycle Bridge Road near 150 North. Carroll County Sheriff's Department officers found the driver, Gavin Davis, had been thrown from the Jeep Wrangler. The car was on fire and passenger Dallas Lattimore had pulled himself out of the wreck.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
