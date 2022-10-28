ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

WKYC

Judge appoints Ayesha Bell Hardaway as Cleveland's interim police reform monitor

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Monitoring Team officially has a new leader, at least on a temporary basis. Senior Federal Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. has appointed Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway to serve as the department's interim monitor. She will assume the duties and responsibilities of Hassan Aden, who plans to step down on Nov. 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges

CLEVELAND — The 30-year-old man accused of killing the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has been found guilty. Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A look behind the dark curtain of domestic violence

CLEVELAND — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We want to introduce you to a woman named Mary. Mary was 57 years old when she died a horrific death, but according to her daughter, Mary lived an even darker life. Because like so many people living in abusive situations, the fear of what will happen if you tell keeps you silent.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Cleveland police reform monitor to step down

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. The federal monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform efforts is stepping down, 3News Investigates has learned through multiple sources. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver on Tuesday scheduled a hearing for Thursday where the resignation of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH
