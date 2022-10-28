Read full article on original website
Smoking vs. Vaping Weed: Are They Really All That Different?
This article was originally published on Leafly and appears here with permission. Electronic vaporization of cannabis was supposed to be the safer alternative to smoking. After all, users still get all the benefits of the cannabinoids and terpenes without inhaling combusted products like carbon monoxide, plant matter particulates, or the over 100 toxins that are released when flower is burned.
Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science
With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam
Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
CNET
Blood Pressure Medicine Recall: Two Lots Pulled Over Impurity
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Man says his drink can cure insomnia, alcoholism, PTSD. Feds say it’s dangerous
The product contains Phenibut HCL, an “unsafe food additive,” according to the government.
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
psychologytoday.com
The Fear of Death and the Rise of Psychedelics
Although people are now more open to talking about it, a fear of death is still common. Fear of death has been considered a root cause of psychiatric illness. Possible treatment options exist to help manage the fear. Have you noticed that people seem to be more open to talking...
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Should Take Our Time on Psychedelic Therapy
Many researchers believe the real value of psychedelic therapy is not in the drugs themselves, but rather in the accompanying therapy. Results have been promising in general, possibly most so with anxiety and depression. The less-discussed problems that arose from the legalization of marijuana offer important warnings. Though psychedelic therapy...
The Verge
Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed
Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
physiciansweekly.com
Use of Menthol Cigarettes Up in U.S. Adults From 2008 to 2020
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in Nicotine & Tobacco Research. Renee D. Goodwin, Ph.D., from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University in...
icytales.com
How To Stop Being High: 10 Ways To Control Intoxicating Effects Of THC
Being high refers to being in an excited state because of intoxication. There’s a long period of excitement and exhilaration when a person feels high. However, while the effects of being high may seem like a fun experience, it does have a toll on your well-being and leads to mental health risks. Therefore, people often find ways how to stop being high.
