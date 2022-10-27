Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Modi government continues pushing Gold Monetization Scheme as consumers buy physical gold at record pace during Diwali
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Among some economists, there are growing expectations that gold and silver imports into India have pushed the country's...
Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest losing streak in 5 decades
(Kitco News) Gold price is feeling the pain of seven months of consecutive losses — the longest string of declines in more than five decades. And this at a time when the Federal Reserve is about to announce its fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike. Spot gold is looking to wrap...
U.S. dollar climbs as Fed likely to deliver another big hike; sterling slumps
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and...
UK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Hunt is...
Central banks buy record amount of gold in Q3 and large chunks are from unknown buyers
(Kitco News) Gold purchases from central banks reached a record during the last quarter, revealed the World Gold Council's quarterly report. But the caveat was that the big players remain anonymous. A total of nearly 400 tons was bought by central banks in the third quarter, the most on record....
Hong Kong bets on summit to herald its comeback as financial hub
HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong aims to restore its reputation as a global financial hub by playing host to a bevy of top Wall Street executives this week, defying critics who say a talent crunch and geopolitical tensions will hobble its ambition. The high-profile summit is the...
Musk's lenders prepare to hold $12.7 bln Twitter debt on books until early 2023 - FT
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Banks that lent $12.7 billion to Elon Musk for his $44 billion Twitter takeover will hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, the Financial Times reported. The group of...
TSX futures dip as commodity prices drop
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Monday as commodity prices fell, while investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week. Oil , fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and...
Italy gets GDP boost as govt pledges action on debt, inflation
ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy's economy performed unexpectedly well in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, offering a welcome boost for the country's new government as it pledged to cut public debt and help families and firms cope with surging inflation. Gross domestic product grew by 0.5% in...
Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October
(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
UniCredit details impact of new terms for ECB's TLTRO funds
MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) said it expected a 400 million euro ($396 million) contribution from European Central Bank's longer-term funds this year under their new terms, while it no longer saw any potential benefits next year. The ECB has moved to stop banks from booking a risk-free...
Stocks mostly fall, bond yields gain as focus shifts to Fed, rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced against the euro and Japanese yen. The Fed,...
EU asks U.S. for same treatment as Canada and Mexico in electric vehicles sales
PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Union asked the United States on Monday to treat EU electric vehicles, batteries and sustainable energy equipment sold in the United States the same as those from Canada and Mexico, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela said. The 27-nation EU has been complaining the...
Hedge funds will remain bearish on gold price until the Fed slows its pace of tightening
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts note that hedge funds currently have low expectations that the Federal Reserve is ready to slow its...
Gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels, increasing 28% in the third quarter despite dismal investor interest - World Gold Council
(Kitco News) - Despite persistent bearish sentiment in future markets and outflows in exchange-traded products, there was still solid demand for physical gold in the third quarter, according to the latest research from the World Gold Council. Monday, in its latest quarterly demand trend report, the WGC said that physical...
Indian minister urges OPEC+ to consider impact on consumers at Dec meeting
ABU DHABI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's oil minister on Monday urged the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers to bear in mind the impact of their upcoming decision, expected on Dec. 4, on consumers as inflation soars across the world. Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters on the sidelines of a...
Can crypto save Hong Kong? Gov't to ease trading restrictions
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The country’s Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) said on Sunday that local securities regulators intend to...
Crypto SWOT: Crypto miner Core Scientific warned that it may run out of cash by year-end
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was KLAY, rising 82.01%. Crypto hedge fund Strix Leviathan has hired ex-BlackRock Inc. executive Matthew McBrady as its new head of strategy, reports Bloomberg. The firm said that he will advise on its trading and investment strategies as well as oversee plans for growth. His entry into crypto illustrates the growing number of industry leaders who have traded traditional finance positions for ones in digital assets despite the market's volatility and steep downturn, the article continues.
Germany's Scholz congratulates Lula on winning Brazil election
BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by phone on winning Brazil's runoff election for president and the two leaders agreed to deepen relations between their countries, a governent spokesman said late on Monday. Scholz earlier in the day in a tweet...
These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin
(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
