Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was KLAY, rising 82.01%. Crypto hedge fund Strix Leviathan has hired ex-BlackRock Inc. executive Matthew McBrady as its new head of strategy, reports Bloomberg. The firm said that he will advise on its trading and investment strategies as well as oversee plans for growth. His entry into crypto illustrates the growing number of industry leaders who have traded traditional finance positions for ones in digital assets despite the market's volatility and steep downturn, the article continues.

1 DAY AGO