Marie Warmth
3d ago
So, some people had a meeting and the outcome was a profiling accusation. The police department defends their policies. And that's a story? Is anything going to change?
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder trial of Tony Arterberry to begin Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder trial is scheduled to get underway in Des Moines Monday morning. Tony Arterberry is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rhonda Howard, after breaking into her home back in May. Her body was discovered in her basement after police were called to do a welfare check. Earlier this month, […]
Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly injures officer in trying to flee
A West Des Moines man was arrested Saturday after allegedly injuring a law enforcement officer while trying to flee the scene of a domestic disturbance. Curtis Irvin Bigsby, 39, of 950 67th St., West Des Moines, was charged with interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 10:30 a.m....
Des Moines police searching for missing 70-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a missing 70-year-old. Allan Bideaux was last seen walking away from a residential facility near 2nd Avenue and University Avenue Saturday, according to police. Bideaux was wearing blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes and a black baseball...
KCCI.com
Iowa mother furious over charges in deadly crash
Landon Crabtree died in June after police say a drunk driver turned in front of his motorcycle. His mother, Rita Crabtree, tells KCCI that she's learned all but one of the charges against that driver have been dropped. Crabtree says that Makenna Streff will only be charged with failure to...
Ankeny Influencer Couple Pleads Guilty In Poaching Case
(Ankeny, IA) — An influencer couple from Ankeny pleads guilty in one of the largest poaching cases in U.S. history. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among at least 36 defendants charged in relation to baited hunting tours at Hidden Hills Outfitters in Nebraska. Both are charged with conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law known as the Lacey Act. Their business, Bowmar Hunting, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The owners of Hidden Hills Outfitters were previously sentenced. The Bowmars will be sentenced in January, each facing up to one year in prison, one year of probation, a judgment of 44-thousand dollars, and a fine of 25-thousand dollars.
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Des Moines morning shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning. At around 7:15 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. When officers arrived they found a victim with a […]
KCCI.com
Pleasant Hill police say a thief stole numerous bikes
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill Police are looking for people who are missing their bikes. The department posted on its Facebook page saying it got a call of a suspicious man on a bike trail hauling a trailer loaded up with bikes. They believe the bikes were taken...
DMPD request help locating missing 70-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing 70-year-old man. Allan Bideaux walked away from a residential facility near 2nd Ave. and University Ave. on Saturday, the police said. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, black shoes, and a black ball cap. He […]
KCCI.com
Shots fired east of Drake campus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
gotodestinations.com
The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)
Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
theperrynews.com
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday after allegedly strangling an Adel woman. Scott Edwin Griggs, 61, of 903 1/2 Main St., Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Main Street, where Griggs allegedly “did grab...
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher improving after life-threatening crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High is beginning to show signs of improvement almost one month after a life-threateningbike accident. Greg Lage suffered a brain injury from the crash on Oct. 1. The accident could have killed him but for two Des Moines Police officers who found him shortly after the accident.
KCJJ
UI Law School grad appointed appeals court judge
A graduate from the University of Iowa College of Law has been named an appeals court judge. That announcement came earlier this week, when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Tyler Buller as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Buller, of Johnston, currently serves as an Assistant...
Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
iheart.com
Des Moines' High Life Lounge Named Best Iowa Dive Bar By Yelp
(Des Moines, IA) -- A downtown Des Moines bar is named the best dive bar in Iowa by Yelp. Yelp reviewers say High Life Lounge at 200 Southwest 2nd Street is the top-reviewed dive bar in the state. Yelp says it ranked restaurants based on several factors including the quality and number of ratings and reviews. To make the list they must also have a passing health score. Every state's top dive bar is available here.
Polk County Judge will decide the future of the fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill passed by the 2018 Iowa legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds has been blocked by a permanent injunction for several years. The bill originally was blocked by a temporary injunction in 2018, and then the permanent injunction in 2019. But with changes to how […]
ktvo.com
Iowa governor's lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds' lawyer says the rationale for...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in hospital after crash near Wells Fargo Arena
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Saturday evening in Des Moines. It happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena around 5:30 p.m. Des Moines police say the motorcyclist was seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.
A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
