Bleacher Report

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady: Patriots' Bill Belichick Will 'Go Down as the Greatest Coach of All Time'

Tom Brady doesn't play for Bill Belichick any longer, but he still had quite the praise for his former head coach. "He's going to go down as the greatest coach of all time," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) when discussing the New England Patriots head coach surpassing George Halas for second on the NFL's all-time list for head coaching wins.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
Bleacher Report

Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years. Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'

At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
Bleacher Report

Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know

It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson Won't Be Benched by Jets Regardless of Performance, Robert Saleh Says

Zach Wilson is presumably the quarterback of the present and the future for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for the AFC East team to stick with the second-year quarterback even if he struggles, per Connor Hughes of SNY. Saleh also said there wasn't any consideration of benching him during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium even though he played poorly.
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results

If the Carolina Panthers had won on Sunday, they would be in first place in the NFC South. Instead, they lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons and sit bottom of the division. It's not a huge surprise that Carolina is 2-6 and could continue to struggle in the...
Bleacher Report

Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...

