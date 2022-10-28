Read full article on original website
Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win
The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Tom Brady: Patriots' Bill Belichick Will 'Go Down as the Greatest Coach of All Time'
Tom Brady doesn't play for Bill Belichick any longer, but he still had quite the praise for his former head coach. "He's going to go down as the greatest coach of all time," Brady said on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) when discussing the New England Patriots head coach surpassing George Halas for second on the NFL's all-time list for head coaching wins.
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
Derrick Henry Ties Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson for Most 200-Yard Rushing Games
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 200 or more yards for a sixth time in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, matching an NFL record set by Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson. Henry finished with 219 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans employed a ball-control strategy...
Report: Saints' Mark Ingram 'Likely' Out 3-4 Weeks with Knee Injury; Has MCL Sprain
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and will "likely" miss three to four weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ingram suffered the injury in the first half Sunday and had one catch for...
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9. Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.
Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard Earn Acclaim from NFL Twitter in Cowboys' Win over Bears
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started his second game since returning from a thumb injury, and he enjoyed his best performance of the season as the Cowboys downed the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Prescott went 21-of-27 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and carried the...
Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years. Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player such as Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).
NFL Exec Says Trade Deadline 'Will Be Disappointing ... Sellers Want Way Too Much'
At least one NFL executive is reportedly expecting Tuesday's 2022 trade deadline to come and go without many groundbreaking moves. "This deadline will be disappointing," an unnamed team official told NBC Sports' Peter King. "I don't see the desperate buyers, and the sellers want way too much. And some of the teams that should be selling, at least right now, aren't."
Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know
It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite. For many managers, the next few weeks will make or...
Zach Wilson Won't Be Benched by Jets Regardless of Performance, Robert Saleh Says
Zach Wilson is presumably the quarterback of the present and the future for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for the AFC East team to stick with the second-year quarterback even if he struggles, per Connor Hughes of SNY. Saleh also said there wasn't any consideration of benching him during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium even though he played poorly.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 8 Results
If the Carolina Panthers had won on Sunday, they would be in first place in the NFC South. Instead, they lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons and sit bottom of the division. It's not a huge surprise that Carolina is 2-6 and could continue to struggle in the...
Christian McCaffrey's Historic Game Celebrated by NFL Twitter in 49ers' Win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers gave up plenty to land Christian McCaffrey when they traded four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers. They did it for performances like Sunday's. McCaffrey was brilliant while helping lead his 49ers to a 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's showdown. San Francisco snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 4-4 overall and now has the tiebreaker over its NFC West rival after sweeping the season series.
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Report: Seahawks' DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Likely to Play vs. Giants After Injuries
Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable on this week's injury report, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to hamstring and rib injuries,...
1-on-1 interview with Browns QB Jacoby Brissett
Before the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacoby Brissett sat down for a one-on-one interview.
NFL Rumors: Bills Targeted Alvin Kamara in Trade Talks, Were Rejected by Saints
The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, and they appear to have targeted one of the best players potentially available at the position. Buffalo inquired with the New Orleans Saints about Alvin Kamara, though they were rejected, per Fox's Jay Glazer...
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Are Just Getting Started Tormenting Opposing NFL Defenses
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has never been shy about making splash moves. Last year, Lynch mortgaged the franchise's future to trade up in the 2021 draft and select quarterback Trey Lance. Lynch struck again recently, sending a package of picks to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for...
