Wichita Eagle

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses new WR Kadarius Toney’s role in Kansas City’s offense

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach bolstered the team’s roster by sending a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. There were questions about Toney’s health, because he hasn’t played since Week 2 while nursing a hamstring injury, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday offered good news on the team’s newest acquisition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses: $4000+ for Browns vs Bengals Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It is an AFC North showdown in the Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, as the Cincinnati Bengals go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. New bettors can rake in more than $4000 in Monday Night Football betting bonuses by using the generous sportsbook promo codes on offer from top online sportsbooks.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders

The New Orleans Saints gave everyone in attendance at the Caesars Superdome an early Halloween treat with a 24-0 slashing of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Orleans had control of the game from the start and improved their record to 3-5 with their easiest win of the year. The Saints...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Browns. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) out, the team had to elevate one wide receiver. They also promoted Davis for this matchup with DJ Reader on injured reserve and Josh Tupou out with a calf injury.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with the trading deadline coming up Tuesday and whether McDaniel anticipates any...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Scares Up $1000 MNF Offer for Browns-Bengals on Halloween

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Bengals-Browns Monday Night Football matchup has a lot riding on it, as Joe Burrow is aiming to get his first victory over Cleveland and the Browns need a win to stay in the AFC North divisional race. It’s the type of spirited game that could go either way, which is why you should sign up for the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which provides a risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for new customers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bears Trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Bears have agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Chicago will receive a future second-round pick and a future fifth-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move comes after the linebacker requested a trade from the Bears weeks before the 2022 NFL season began.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success

It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver

The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Steelers’ Najee Harris Says Team Lacks Discipline, Accountability

The Steelers have started the season 2–6, putting the team towards the bottom of NFL rankings. Even though the Steelers are enduring a lot of change this season, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris doesn’t think it’s an excuse for their rough start to the season. The second-year player spoke about what the team is missing this season after losing 35–13 to the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle

NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Offers $1250 Treat for Browns-Bengals MNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There will be a lot riding on this tremendous Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and the Browns, and if you want a little protection for what you have riding on the game, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which generates up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance for new customers.
CINCINNATI, OH

