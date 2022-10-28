Read full article on original website
Bryan Harsin timeline at Auburn: How we got here
After less than two very tumultuous years, the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn is over. Amid news that John Cohen is set to come over from Mississippi State to Auburn, the word finally came down that Harsin’s time on the Plains came to an end. Between the allegations, the...
Auburn Fires Football Coach Bryan Harsin After 21 Games
Bryan Harsin has been fired as Auburn’s football coach, the school announced on Monday. The program’s move comes as no surprise after Auburn suffered a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers were outscored 24-14 in the second half on the way to their fifth loss of the season.
Was the Bye Week Beneficial for Alabama?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - For some, a bye week is a chance to take a step back from the weekly grind of college football. assess yourself and return with a renewed spirit for the second act of the season. For others, it could have a negative consequence; with the focus not...
Photos and Video from Alabama Football’s First Practice of LSU Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of the week ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face LSU this coming Saturday. Alabama practiced outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for an hour and a half, with the Crimson Tide donning spider pads for the duration of the practice. Weather conditions were cloudy, with temperatures hovering in the low 70s Fahrenheit and winds blowing 3 m.p.h. due east.
DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis Expected to Return to Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will have two impactful defensive linemen back at practices this week. Senior DJ Dale and freshman Jaheim Oatis are both slated to return to practice this week, head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday morning. While the two might be back in action, their status for this weekend's game at LSU is still to be determined.
