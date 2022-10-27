Vikings CB Patrick Peterson predicts multiple INTs vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals face the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday on the road and will see a couple of familiar faces. Minnesota’s defense features former Cardinals Patrick Peterson at cornerback and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Peterson is in his second season with the Vikings and has already faced the Cardinals once. He had his homecoming in Week 2 last year when Arizona came away with a 34-33 win.

On his podcast, “All Things Covered,” with Bryant McFadden last week before the Vikings’ bye, Peterson had a bold prediction.

“I’m getting two (interceptions) October 30,” he said on the podcast. “You already know who we are playing.”

He was, of course, referencing the Cardinals, the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2011 and that employed him for 10 years.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “This is when the special celebration comes out. Put your seatbelt on because we’re about to ride.”

That is quite the bold prediction.

Peterson has had two interceptions in a game only twice in his career. The last time came in 2014 against the then-St. Louis Rams. The first time came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.

He had an interception in his last game against the Miami Dolphins.

He has not had an interception in consecutive games since Weeks 2-3 in 2016.

He predicted his interception against the Dolphins.

Can he call his shot again?

History says no.

The Cardinals and Vikings kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday (10 a.m. Arizona time).

