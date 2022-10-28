Read full article on original website
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Roquan Smith Trade Is a Typical Move From the Ravens
Our weekly afternoon notes with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away …. • The Ravens’ trade of second- and fifth-round picks for Roquan Smith is very much a Baltimore deadline move. They’ve made these sorts of deals in the past, with Eugene Monroe, Marcus Peters and Yannick Ngakoue big names to come in over the past decade. Two of those trades were made to bring in guys, such as Smith, in contract years—they wound up re-signing Monroe in March 2014, five months after trading for him, and losing Ngakoue the offseason after dealing for him.
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Frustrated By Offensive Line Performance vs. Titans
HOUSTON — The 1-5-1 Houston Texans sustained a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Derrick Henry rushed for a season-best 219 yards on 32 attempts, but Houston's run defense was not the primary reason behind its defeat. The Texans put together their worst offensive...
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Browns. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) out, the team had to elevate one wide receiver. They also promoted Davis for this matchup with DJ Reader on injured reserve and Josh Tupou out with a calf injury.
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question deals with the trading deadline coming up Tuesday and whether McDaniel anticipates any...
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Snap Counts Skewed as Eagles Rested Some Players in Blowout of Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles decided to go away from the tendencies they showed the league for the first six games of the season, using the bye week to devise another way to let its versatile offense work. So, they didn't use much RPO stuff and let Jalen Hurts air...
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success
It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’
The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
Simmons Steps Up His Game on Bad Ankle
NASHVILLE – Imagine what a healthy Jeffery Simmons might have been able to do against the Houston Texans. Playing on an injured ankle – one that kept him from taking any practice snaps last week – the fourth-year defensive tackle was still a terror in the Tennessee Titans’ 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday. He posted a team-best 92.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, nearly matching his season-best grade of 93.0 from Week 1. Simmons played only 38 snaps, his fewest of the season, but still managed seven quarterback pressures, per PFF, which included one sack.
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Says Team Lacks Discipline, Accountability
The Steelers have started the season 2–6, putting the team towards the bottom of NFL rankings. Even though the Steelers are enduring a lot of change this season, Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris doesn’t think it’s an excuse for their rough start to the season. The second-year player spoke about what the team is missing this season after losing 35–13 to the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Jordan Davis’ Injury Expected to Sideline Him Thursday, Perhaps Longer
The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., and suddenly the Eagles might very well have a need. On a roster without many holes other than possibly a third safety, an injury suffered by rookie Jordan Davis could leave an opening in the middle of the defense. Head coach Nick...
