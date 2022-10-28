Our weekly afternoon notes with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away …. • The Ravens’ trade of second- and fifth-round picks for Roquan Smith is very much a Baltimore deadline move. They’ve made these sorts of deals in the past, with Eugene Monroe, Marcus Peters and Yannick Ngakoue big names to come in over the past decade. Two of those trades were made to bring in guys, such as Smith, in contract years—they wound up re-signing Monroe in March 2014, five months after trading for him, and losing Ngakoue the offseason after dealing for him.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO