Broken Arrow, OK

Police confirm 8 people dead following house fire in Oklahoma

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police confirmed Thursday evening that eight people were found dead inside a house in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

According to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers are investigating a house fire on South Hickory Avenue after multiple people were found dead inside.

According to The Associated Press, the fire was reported around 4 p.m.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department firefighters worked to put the flames out, according to KOKI.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to KOKI.

BAPD said they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the house fire.

“Broken Arrow stands together. We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together. Please pray for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Chief Berryhill said in a statement. Berryhill also said that there will be a joint news conference with police and fire on Friday but this has yet to be determined.

The AP reported that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting BAPD with the investigation.

BAPD said the scene is very complex due to the fire damage. The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released. BAPD also said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

