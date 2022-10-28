ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spooky Museum opens in Monroe

As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thousands expected at Superhero Halloween event on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit’s west side. What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected. “This is my first time here,” said one kid. “I’ve been a superhero...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?. The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit

DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
plymouthvoice.com

There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth

Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary

Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

All kinds of family fall fun happening this weekend

As the cooler weather moves in, fall events will start to faze out, but this weekend there’s plenty to do for the entire family. First is a festive event that will light up downtown Ypsilanti. Hundreds are expected to flock to the city for the annual YpsiGlow. A luminary and costume parade will flow down South Washington street to kick off the festivities. Then performers, musicians and party-goers will light up North Washington while enjoying dancing, art, live performances and more. It all kicks off Friday October 28 at 6:45pm.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Scarecrows in Kellogg Park (Plymouth, MI)

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited Kellogg Park in Plymouth, Mich. to check out 2022 Scarecrows in the Park. Are you looking for a Fun Fall Activity for your family or community group? How about creating a Scarecrow to be on display from September 23 through Halloween 24/7 in Downtown Plymouth! We are fortunate again this year to have 100 Scarecrows coming to visit Kellogg Park!! Members of the Chamber, local non-profit organizations, and community residents will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a Scarecrow in the Park.
PLYMOUTH, MI
beltmag.com

Dogs of Detroit

We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings

A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy