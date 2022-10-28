Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spooky Museum opens in Monroe
As Halloween 2022 comes to an end, a new horror era begins in Monroe. “It’s a 2 story horror attraction, I’m proud to announce this is Michigan’s first year-round multi-horror attraction,” Nate Thompson, Owner of the Michigan Museum of Horror told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thousands expected at Superhero Halloween event on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Thousands of kids and parents are expected to attend the Superhero Halloween event that is taking place on Detroit’s west side. What started as a fun neighborhood event has become something nobody expected. “This is my first time here,” said one kid. “I’ve been a superhero...
ClickOnDetroit.com
City hosting family festivities across Detroit for ‘Halloween in the D’ event
DETROIT – Halloween in Detroit will be a night for families and children to have fun across the city. On Monday, Oct. 31, the city is hosting “Halloween in the D”: A citywide series of special events for all. The night will include haunted houses, trunk or treat events at parks and more!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?. The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Local 4 News morning show reveals 2022 Halloween costumes
DETROIT – When the newsroom began to look a little bare, the station made some hiring decisions that gave the team a scare. Watch the Local 4 News morning show staff reveal this year’s Halloween costumes in the fun production above.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Check out this Ann Arbor teen’s big hair and bigger guitar solos in a Poison tribute band
ANN ARBOR, MI - Growing up immersed in his parents’ love of the big hair and bigger guitar solos of 1980′s hair metal bands, Caden Pickering has always gravitated toward the guitar. After getting a guitar at Christmas when he was 12, Pickering hasn’t looked back, spending five...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit
DETROIT – On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital. Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
Houdini’s final mystery: The story behind the magician’s untimely death in Detroit
A shroud of mystery remains around the magician's untimely death.
plymouthvoice.com
There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth
Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WDIV to air Primetime Special helping commemorate its 75th Anniversary
Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian. “Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs Friday, November 4 at 9 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
All kinds of family fall fun happening this weekend
As the cooler weather moves in, fall events will start to faze out, but this weekend there’s plenty to do for the entire family. First is a festive event that will light up downtown Ypsilanti. Hundreds are expected to flock to the city for the annual YpsiGlow. A luminary and costume parade will flow down South Washington street to kick off the festivities. Then performers, musicians and party-goers will light up North Washington while enjoying dancing, art, live performances and more. It all kicks off Friday October 28 at 6:45pm.
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: 2022 Scarecrows in Kellogg Park (Plymouth, MI)
AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited Kellogg Park in Plymouth, Mich. to check out 2022 Scarecrows in the Park. Are you looking for a Fun Fall Activity for your family or community group? How about creating a Scarecrow to be on display from September 23 through Halloween 24/7 in Downtown Plymouth! We are fortunate again this year to have 100 Scarecrows coming to visit Kellogg Park!! Members of the Chamber, local non-profit organizations, and community residents will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a Scarecrow in the Park.
beltmag.com
Dogs of Detroit
We throttle under the Ambassador Bridge. Soon, swags of lights will dangle,. but down the river, past the warehouse with peeling Boblo signage—a little. farther—Zug Island begins to mass. From first distance old stacks. rise like spindles, one belching flame in the twilight—a singularity— votive candle or...
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
That's scary: Roaches spoil Halloween on suburban street
Trick-or-treating is off limits in a suburban Detroit neighborhood: There's nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s what people across the states call the night before Halloween
It has come to my attention that not everyone calls the night before Halloween “Devil’s Night” after a TikTok went viral explaining that we Michiganders might actually be in the minority. I don’t know about you, but I grew up calling the night before Halloween Devil’s Night....
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
