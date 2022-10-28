Read full article on original website
Related
Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct Two received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers ‘Jaws of Life’ campaign. The mission was to help under-funded fire departments across the state of Texas raise much needed funding for equipment vital for saving lives.
Midtown College Stations celebrates groundbreaking of Texas Independence Ballpark
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, Midtown in College Station celebrated the groundbreaking of its latest addition phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark. Phase 1 of the new ballpark will include four baseball fields, batting cages, concessions stand, and much more. It will be located at 6904 Rock Prairie Road beyond Baylor Scott and White’s Hospital. The City of College Station has contracted Vaughn Construction for the $16.6 million project. The proposed second phase is part of next month’s bond election which would add another four fields.
Stay healthy this fall at the community health fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to start thinking about ways you can keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this fall. One way to do it is by attending the upcoming community health fair. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is partnering with Blinn College Nursing students and...
Volunteer to place flags at the graves of veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is next Friday, a day devoted to honoring those who serve our country. Ahead of this day, the Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners is hosting two opportunities to honor our veterans by placing flags at gravesites. “We started this in the 80s...
Scream your way through the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new haunted house in Navasota is keeping everyone on their toes. The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House brought a lot of screams to many around the Brazos Valley in October. It’s set up like an actual house, so you start in the living...
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
HOTWORX CEO holds book signing in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The CEO of an exercise program that has taken the U.S. by storm stopped by the Brazos Valley on Friday. HOTWORX is known for offering customers ‘more workout in less time’. The virtual training is a 30 minute multi-purpose workout inside of a 120 degree sauna. There are also other recent additions that are in an even shorter amount of time.
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
Family mourning loss of teen shot, killed in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is remembering their loved one following his death Saturday night in College Station. Anthony Ayers, 15, was found with a gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pearl apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive. Police have not released many details about their case but investigators are urging anyone with information about what happened to give them a call. So far, no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.
Meet the candidates: Brazos County District Clerk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serving a four- year term, the district clerk files and processes all documents in a court case and maintains the official court records. There are two candidates vying for the seat as District Clerk in Brazos County. Republican incumbent Gabriel Garcia hopes to hold on to his position.
Meet the Candidates: Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Democrat Wanda Watson and Republican Timothy Delasandro are running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4. Commissioner Irma Cauley and her late husband Carey had represented Precinct 4 of Brazos County for three decades. After a tough Democratic primary, Watson and Delasandro are looking to fill her shoes this November. Although they aren’t from the Brazos valley, they have deep roots.
Satisfy your chocolate craving at Another Broken Egg
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hungry and want something sweet to eat? Head over to Another Broken Egg and try their spiked chocolate pancakes. Tap Bentz with Another Broken Egg says he puts buttermilk pancake batter on the stove and allows each side to cook for four minutes. Once you have...
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in the Caribbean
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Lisa with the Monday morning update. Lisa lies just south of Jamaica, and will continue on its westward path, likely making landfall in Belize as a low-end hurricane. Lisa is the twelfth named storm of...
:50 From the 50: Max Wright
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tight end Max Wright is coming off his second career touchdown against South Carolina. The senior got to A&M back in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. In 2020, Wright caught his first career touchdown on a crossing route over the middle and ran it 42 yards in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina.
Hemphill shuts out Anderson-Shiro at home
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Hemphill Hornets shut out the Anderson-Shiro Owls at home on Friday night. The Hornets came out strong. Omarion Smith with a QB keeper into the end zone for a touchdown. Hemphill is up 8-nothing after going for 2 points. The Anderson-Shiro Owls trying to respond, but...
Free Music Friday: Jonathan Garcia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jonathan Garcia joined First News at Four on October 28. He’s an Americana singer-songwriter based out of New Braunfels. “It’s been a journey for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s the one I love and am very passionate about. Ever since getting started 10 years ago, we’ve been on the road every weekend.”
Mays Business School celebrates groundbreaking of new facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mays Business school held a groundbreaking celebration for its new business education complex at the Wehner building on Friday. The school celebrated with a short program including speeches from Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks, retired Abrigo President and CEO Wayne Roberts, Texas A&M Student Body President Case Harris, and Mays Business School’s interim dean Ricky Griffin. A virtual tour of the facility was presented during the groundbreaking that previewed the inside of the building and several outdoor areas.
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
Brazos County addressing 76 incorrect mail-in ballots sent last week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Elections Office has mailed 76 new mail-in ballots to voters who received ballots reflecting their old precincts. A total of 80 Brazos County residents received ballots reflecting their precincts before redistricting last, but four have now voted in person. The issue was brought to light Friday, Oct. 28, after a voter contacted the elections office saying they received the wrong ballot.
