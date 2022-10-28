ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd Chance Pets: Trix and Holland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Trix is about 4 months old, while Holland...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chuck Weather WNDU

For your leaves to be collected, make sure they are raked to the curb. 2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting. South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

South Bend Police received several calls Saturday night about shots fired in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been waiting...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community

South Bend Police are investigating after two males are shot on the city's northwest side. Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of school supplies, pencils and paper usually come to mind. But there are other essentials too, and there are many teachers who spend their own money to buy these extra things for their students. Mishawaka’s Emmons Elementary makes sure kids have everything they...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fresh Start Market, Diaper Pantry open in Hammond

Franciscan Health Foundation has opened the doors to a new community resource to address food insecurity in northwest Indiana. The Fresh Start Market and Diaper Pantry in Hammond offers healthy foods, diapers, wipes, and other childcare essentials to community members in need. The new resources are part of the foundation’s phased approach, which also includes mobile markets and a food prescription program.
HAMMOND, IN
22 WSBT

Free drive-in movie showing "Hocus Pocus" in Elkhart

Enjoy a free, Halloween movie from the comfort of your car. Elkhart Parks & Recreation is showing "Hocus Pocus" at Ideal Beach, 55256 Ideal Beach Road. You're asked to enter from the east. Turn on Heaton Vista from CR 15 in order to prevent traffic jams and not inconvenience the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Driver Found Stewed After Crash

(La Porte County, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a driver crashing into a fence Sunday afternoon near Michigan City. Marc Cizewski, 56, of La Porte, is charged with Class A misdemeanor operating while intoxicated. According to La Porte County Police, his 2021 Honda Civic about 2:30 p.m....
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday. According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street. Police provided...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting

Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka. Updated: 47 minutes ago. The restrictions are in place on Lincoln Way West...
SOUTH BEND, IN

