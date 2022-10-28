ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Conner limited again; Jalen Thompson upgraded on Cardinals' injury report

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were back at practice on Thursday and released their second injury report of the week. It is still lengthy but they did have a player upgraded.

Five players were out and another five were limited.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, had no one miss any practice reps for the second day in a row.

The details of the injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

All five players were unable to practice for the second straight day, which makes it look like Humphries’ status for Sunday is, at best, questionable. That would mean a start at left tackle for Josh Jones.

Limited participation

S Jalen Thompson (calf), RB James Conner (ribs), OL Cody Ford (ankle), K Matt Prater (hip), RB Darrel Williams (knee)

Thompson was upgraded, making it look like he could be good to go on Sunday. The rest were limited for the second day in a row.

Full participation

CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

He was full for the second day in a row.

Vikings Thursday injury report

Full participation

