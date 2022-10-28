Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
Principals approve Albany's decision to forfeit District 7-3A finale with Bogalusa
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote, allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
theadvocate.com
Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
theadvocate.com
How police say they caught a Houston man accused of murder in Bogalusa who fled to Maine
A Houston man wanted in Bogalusa for murder was arrested in Maine on Tuesday and will be brought back to Louisiana to face charges, Bogalusa police said. Christian Myers, 22, is accused of killing 50-year-old Veronique Allen in a drive-by shooting in August. Police said Allen was struck by gunfire in the front room of a home on the 1400 block of Main Street.
Comments / 0