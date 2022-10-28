A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote, allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.

