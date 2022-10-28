ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections

By Daniel Chaitin, Deputy News Editor
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 260

Patricia Morgan
3d ago

They got busted, otherwise there wouldn't be an apology. We know who's going to win, and it's not Katie Hobbs. Anyone who can't debate their opponent, isn't someone who can run a state. It takes a strong person.

Reply(20)
135
Pete Peterson
3d ago

why do u media liberals keep lying about this elections? Do u think if u keep telling us Katie Hobbs is winning when she clearly isn't, that we'll believe u? She runs and hides in bathrooms from a black reporter trying to interview her. She's a joke! But could u libs be trying to set the majority of Arizonans for another miraculous win from out of no where? If the Dems try that again I think it will be a different out come then before.

Reply(17)
106
ken wylie
3d ago

I'm not surprised by the media's actions anymore. Today's media is unabashedly vocally basis, and mostly against the Republicans. Today's media will do everything possible to attempt to end elections early, sway voters, or provide false results and narratives to push the media's own agenda.

Reply
41
Related
azmarijuana.com

Here Are Arizona Governor Candidates’ Views on Marijuana

In 36 states, Americans will be voting to choose their next governor on Election Day — Tuesday, November 8. In many races, there is a big contrast between the candidates’ stance on marijuana laws. Governors have a tremendous impact on cannabis policies in their states, including signing or...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempers flare during Council NDO debates

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy