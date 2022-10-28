People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country on Halloween hoping to find their own treat: a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Among them was Janice Turner, one of a steady stream of people — some wearing costumes — buying Powerball tickets at an outdoor kiosk in midtown Manhattan. “I’m hoping to be the next billionaire,” Turner said. “I think it’s going to be lucky Halloween.” In the same line was Scott Henyan, who was already making plans for a jackpot win.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO