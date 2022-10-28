Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
oilcity.news
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
ksl.com
Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County
NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
bigfoot99.com
WHP warns motorists of icy conditions after responding to five crashes
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) reminds motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.
oilcity.news
Improper smoking material blamed in Friday structure fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The accidental improper disposal of smoking materials is believed to have been the cause of a Friday night structure fire at a residence on the 1200 block of Forest Drive. Firefighters arrived to the single-family home after the call came in at 10:15 p.m. to find...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (10/21/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar. The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/22 – 10/28/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Casper police warn of scammers posing as police officers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has been notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of the department’s captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money. The Casper Police Department does not contact members of the community via telephone and ask...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
City of Casper Plans to Block off Wolcott Street Traffic for Trick-or-treaters Again
Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters. It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffic on Halloween for the hordes of ghuols and goblins coming through. With a quick...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
107.9 Jack FM
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT
107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://jackfmcasper.com
Comments / 0