Community votes for Special Needs Dream Team at La Crosse SOUP event

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The community voted with their tastebuds Thursday night at the second La Crosse SOUP of 2022.

These gatherings happen four times a year. Tonight’s was the second SOUP since the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

People can pay a $5 donation, get a bowl of soup and some bread, and get one vote.

That vote goes to one of four organizations that present their ideas to the crowd.

Thursday’s organizations included OPE Publishing, On Track Backpacks, Special Needs Dream Team, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The winner of the night was Special Needs Dream Team.

The group puts on events for kids and young adults with special needs.

Patty Smith, the creator of the group, accepted the donations, saying the funds will be a big help.

“This means so much to me,” said Smith. “This is a passion that I’ve had for many years and this definitely will go toward making the Christmas Celebration that we have for our special needs community a wonderful time.”

The Dream Team will get a grand total of $2,154.25 from soup sales and from a bake sale run by Emerson Elementary students.

The next La Crosse SOUP happens on January 26 at the Rivoli. The $5 donation will again get you soup, bread, a vote, plus a movie.

