just a dude
2d ago

The other 2 unions will get their ballots after 10/31 and have until 11/20 to turn in their votes. Speculation is a no vote from them as well. And. Then it will be status quo until dec 9. Then the proposed strike may happen. Or congress will regulate the PEB 250 that was presented back in June

Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Black Women Poised To Make History In The 2022 Midterm Elections

ESSENCE highlights some of the women who could make Black history in key midterm races across the country. As early voting has begun, the 2022 midterm elections are underway. With a record number of Black candidates running for political office from the local to the federal level, there is a chance to see many firsts for Black leadership across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

CBS poll predicts GOP House takeover

With the midterms just over a week away, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll predicts a Republican takeover of the House with a 15-seat gain. The poll forecasts Republicans will clock in at 228 seats to Democrats’ 207, a 21-seat difference, with a margin of error of 12 seats.
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy

Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
TEXAS STATE
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech

Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
GEORGIA STATE

