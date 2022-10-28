ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, GA

WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden caught on hot mic: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race

Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Warnock, Obama attack Walker’s fitness for office at rally: ‘You actually have to know stuff to do this job’

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and former President Obama knocked GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s fitness for office at a rally Friday. Obama traveled to Georgia as one of several stops he is making ahead of the midterms with less than two weeks until Election Day. Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race for the Senate seat in the state, but the incumbent senator and former president said at the rally that Walker has not put in the work necessary to serve in the role.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case

Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake

Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
