Stacey Abrams says she's 'been in conversations' with White House, wants Biden to join her on campaign trail
ATLANTA – FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams told Fox News Digital on Friday that she's "been in conversations" with the White House, and that she wants President Biden and other members of the administration to join her on the campaign trail. "Yes. We've reached out...
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans projected to win Senate for first time in midterm elections by top forecaster
Republicans are now favored to win control of the Senate as the November midterm elections approach and favor swings toward GOP candidates, according to respected forecaster Decision Desk. The GOP now has a 50.4% chance of control, with a mean seat projection of 51 compared to Democrats with 49, Decision...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden caught on hot mic: ‘We’re going downhill’ in Georgia Senate race
Democrats are worried about the upcoming Georgia Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed during a hot mic moment with President Joe Biden in Syracuse. Schumer, Biden and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were seen talking on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport Thursday as the Democratic leaders headed to Onondaga Community College to promote Micron Technology’s plans for a $100 billion microchip plant that will create 50,000 jobs.
Why Oprah and Stacey Abrams are encouraging voters to wear purple to the polls
As the midterm elections get underway, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to make history in the state of Georgia by sharing how she would address different policies. She recently held a virtual conversation with Oprah Winfrey to address her plans for the state. Spice House in Midtown Atlanta hosted the...
Herschel Walker's son launches another attack on father after secret abortion claim
Christian Walker, the son of Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has fired off the latest attack on his father amid allegations that he paid for a woman to have an abortion after the pair conceived a child while dating in 2009.
Warnock, Obama attack Walker’s fitness for office at rally: ‘You actually have to know stuff to do this job’
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and former President Obama knocked GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s fitness for office at a rally Friday. Obama traveled to Georgia as one of several stops he is making ahead of the midterms with less than two weeks until Election Day. Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race for the Senate seat in the state, but the incumbent senator and former president said at the rally that Walker has not put in the work necessary to serve in the role.
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Paid Close Friend & Campaign Chair $10M To Fight Failed Voting Rights Case
Stacey Abrams reportedly paid her close friend-turned-campaign chair upwards of $10 million to pursue a mostly unsuccessful voter rights case in Georgia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Abrams, who is currently running for Georgia governor again after losing the gubernatorial race in 2018, allegedly paid Allegra Lawrence-Hardy's law firm a total of...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Former President Obama returns to Georgia to rally for Democrats
ATLANTA — Former President Barack Obama re-emerged in a familiar spot on Friday night — back in Atlanta, campaigning for Democrats. “It’s good to be back in Georgia!,” exclaimed Obama. “This election requires every one of us to do our part. It is that important.”
Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
Lindsey Graham Thinks Herschel Walker’s Election Would Inspire Black Children To Be Republican
I‘m not sure why South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is so passionate about playing the Calvin Candie to Herschel Walker‘s Stephen, but, boy, is he being loud, white and annoying about it. There’s a video clip floating around Twitter that shows Graham sitting next to Walker at a...
Herschel Walker Compares Gloria Allred Client’s New Abortion Allegations to Claims Against Brett Kavanaugh
An anonymous woman told reporters Wednesday that Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, pressured her to have an abortion that he funded in 1993, calling him a hypocrite who falsely claimed on Fox News that he never signs his name as “H.”. Attorney Gloria Allred held...
LIVE UPDATES: Obama campaigns for Georgia Democrats
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
On the Georgia Trail: Warnock encourages ‘souls to the polls,’ revs up ground game
News and notes from the campaign trail on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
