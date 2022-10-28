Read full article on original website
Last Man Standing
3d ago
Yep. That article pretty much sums up the Democrat’s plan of operation. Smoke and mirrors, lies and deception.
Tracy Jett
2d ago
If the DNC actually told the truth about it's intentions, nobody would vote for them.
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
At times the pursuit of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns feels like King Arthur’s search for the Holy Grail—in the belief that it might “heal all wounds, deliver eternal youth and grant everlasting happiness” to our embattled democracy. The thing is, it just might.The refusal of a federal appeals court to block the release of Trump’s tax returns—despite Trump’s standard histrionics over potential separation-of-powers issues—means the near culmination of litigation that commenced in 2019.Recall that the House Ways and Means Committee requested Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 under a federal law that requires information on any taxpayer...
Schumer caught on hot mic telling Biden that Georgia's Senate race 'going downhill' for Dems
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was overheard Thursday telling President Biden that the potentially pivotal race for U.S. Senate in Georgia appeared to be "going downhill" for Democrats. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said in a candid conversation on a New York airfield tarmac with the...
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
With the midterms just over a week away, the latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll predicts a Republican takeover of the House with a 15-seat gain. The poll forecasts Republicans will clock in at 228 seats to Democrats’ 207, a 21-seat difference, with a margin of error of 12 seats.
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
The House Speaker says there's one key factor that can help her party buck history.
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Newsweek fact-checked Sen. Ted Cruz after he brought up "Antifa riots" during an appearance on The View. Commentators across Twitter blasted the outlet for gaslighting.
Mark Levin says Democrats are destorying the country by challenging America's foundational values from within in his opening monologue on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – as it happened
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal
American voters are angry – that is a good thing for voter turnout, bad thing for democracy
Regardless of whether they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry – especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary political events. Republicans are enraged by troubling economic indicators and perceived spikes in crime. Democrats, meanwhile, are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned abortion rights enshrined by Roe v. Wade. Politicians on both the left and the right are eager to capitalize on this...
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail to rally Democrat voters in the midterms. With stops in at least five states, Obama is due for his first appearance in Georgia where his party has been struggling. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
House Republicans may bring articles of impeachment against President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
Supreme Court Building(public use) The Supreme Court is the third branch of a 3-branch government designed to enact ‘checks and balances.’ The U.S. Supreme Court was designed to operate differently from the legislative and the executive branches. Justices are supposed to make decisions independently from political concerns. Justices are expected to be neutral. Ordinarily, the court strives not to stray too far from public opinion, because doing so could damage people’s respect for the Court – and its authority, (the Court has no authority on its own, but must rely on Congress to enforce its decisions).
