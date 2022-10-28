Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD celebrates Douglass Gym renovations
Cleveland ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 22 to celebrate the completion of renovation projects at Douglass Gym, located on the 900 block of Sam Wiley Drive in Cleveland. The gym, which is still in use today by Cleveland ISD students, is nostalgic for many in the Cleveland community as it has been around for more than 65 years.
WFAA
Harris County is already expecting late election results for the November midterms
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day could turn into a long night in Harris County, as officials there are already warning about late results. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum says his office has been running scenarios and situations trying to calculate how long the vote count could take.
bluebonnetnews.com
Jay Raymond Wingate
Jay Raymond Wingate of Cleveland, Texas left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 43. He was born on January 3, 1979, to parents John Raymond Wingate and Marie Spencer. Jay was a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School and was an...
'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday. The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. "Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”. The annual...
bluebonnetnews.com
Earl Judy Herman
Earl Judy Herman of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. Earl was born on January 17, 1937, in Zoar, Ohio, to parents John Earl Herman and Violet Elizabeth Burrell. He is preceded in death by his father John...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new administration building
Construction crews are busy laying the groundwork for a new Cleveland ISD Administration Building on SH 321 across from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Middle School. The building is the last project in a $198 million bond passed by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019, not part of the $115 million “zero tax rate increase bond” referendum that voters will decide on Nov. 8, 2022.
Souls to the Polls campaign continues pushing Black and Latino churchgoers to vote
The decades-long campaign, Souls to the Polls, encourages Black and Latino voters to cast their ballots after church, a demographic that already faces barriers to equitable voting.
fox26houston.com
The Harris County budget- not what Judge Hidalgo had hoped for in the next fiscal year
Commissioners Cagle and Ramsey both boycotted Commissioners Court meetings to prevent a quorum and allow the Democratic majority to push through a new tax rate and a higher county budget. Judge Lina Hidalgo maintains the extra dollars are needed in order for the County to continue basic services.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Turnout down in Harris County as first week of early voting wraps up
HOUSTON — With the first five days of early voting nearly wrapped up, millions of Texans have already cast their ballots, including hundreds of thousands of people in Harris County. With more than 200,000 votes cast in Harris County, political experts are already picking up on some surprising trends.
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
Poll: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner's race is neck and neck
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones is the closest of all the commissioner’s races. New polling shows Cagle with just a 5-point lead with a lot of undecided voters. And those...
Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff
District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
houstononthecheap.com
32nd Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston
The 32nd Annual Native American Pow Wow is back at Traders Village this November! There will be authentic Indian food, teepees, a crafts show, and vibrant tribal dance competitions that everyone can enjoy. Native American Championship Pow Wow 2022 at Traders Village Houston – What to Expect?. Dance Competitions.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Click2Houston.com
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
