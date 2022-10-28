ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland ISD celebrates Douglass Gym renovations

Cleveland ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 22 to celebrate the completion of renovation projects at Douglass Gym, located on the 900 block of Sam Wiley Drive in Cleveland. The gym, which is still in use today by Cleveland ISD students, is nostalgic for many in the Cleveland community as it has been around for more than 65 years.
Jay Raymond Wingate

Jay Raymond Wingate of Cleveland, Texas left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 43. He was born on January 3, 1979, to parents John Raymond Wingate and Marie Spencer. Jay was a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School and was an...
Earl Judy Herman

Earl Judy Herman of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. Earl was born on January 17, 1937, in Zoar, Ohio, to parents John Earl Herman and Violet Elizabeth Burrell. He is preceded in death by his father John...
Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new administration building

Construction crews are busy laying the groundwork for a new Cleveland ISD Administration Building on SH 321 across from Cleveland High School and Cleveland Middle School. The building is the last project in a $198 million bond passed by Cleveland ISD voters in November 2019, not part of the $115 million “zero tax rate increase bond” referendum that voters will decide on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
Harris County district attorney, law enforcement miss out on millions after tax rate vote standoff

District Attorney Kim Ogg (far right) waits with county law enforcement officials to speak at the Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) In their final opportunity to do so, Harris County commissioners were unable to vote to adopt a tax rate for the county’s general fund during the first Oct. 25 meeting of Commissioners Court due to the absence of Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle.
Lone Star Rally

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
