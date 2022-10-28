Read full article on original website
Tammy Reane (Key) Reh
Tammy Reane (Key) Reh of Houston, Texas passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 59. Tammy was born on June 12, 1963, in Cleveland, Texas to Vordia Monroe Key and Velma Sue Crawford who preceded her in death. Tammy’s smile, beauty and the lingering smell of her...
Earl Judy Herman
Earl Judy Herman of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. Earl was born on January 17, 1937, in Zoar, Ohio, to parents John Earl Herman and Violet Elizabeth Burrell. He is preceded in death by his father John...
Jay Raymond Wingate
Jay Raymond Wingate of Cleveland, Texas left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 43. He was born on January 3, 1979, to parents John Raymond Wingate and Marie Spencer. Jay was a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School and was an...
Patsy (Gray) Duncan
Patsy (Gray) Duncan, 86, of Humble, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born on Saturday, October 3, 1936, in Texas, to William Eldridge Gray and Bessie Margaret (Faulkner) Gray, both of whom have preceded her in death. Patsy was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Dale Gray, sister, Louella Gunn. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, Charlie Dale Phillips; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving family, and treasured friends.
Dorothy Elaine Krenek Hajovsky
Dorothy Elaine Krenek Hajovsky, 91, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on October 26, 2022. She was born in Crosby, Texas, on August 9, 1931, to Christian R. and Frances Marie Krenek. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence Hajovsky, brother James “Jimmie” Krenek, son Larry Hajovsky, and...
Cleveland ISD celebrates Douglass Gym renovations
Cleveland ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 22 to celebrate the completion of renovation projects at Douglass Gym, located on the 900 block of Sam Wiley Drive in Cleveland. The gym, which is still in use today by Cleveland ISD students, is nostalgic for many in the Cleveland community as it has been around for more than 65 years.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Burn ban lifted for Liberty County
The recent rains in Liberty County have allowed County Judge Jay Knight to lift the burn ban that was put into place on Oct. 11. Even though conditions have improved, Knight says Liberty County residents should still exercise cause when burning and should pay close attention to strong winds as they may spread fires unexpectedly.
