Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville.

A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill and Private Investigator KC Rowe with Katella Investigations walked into the woods behind Arbor Place Mall through an opening at the chain-link fence.

It was the same route he took to search for 17-year-old Kathuri.

“That’s real jagged, and rocky and it’s covered with pine straw. It’s very slippery on those rocks,” said Rowe.

Police and family told Channel 2 that Kathuri disappeared almost a month ago on his way to school in Douglasville. His family also told me he suffered from depression.

Two days later, police found his car parked at Arbor Place Mall, after his cell phone pinged in the area.

“This is a retention pond and retention ponds are built to capture debris and move water out of the area,” Rowe said.

Rowe said Kathuri talked to a friend the day he disappeared.

“According to the young man, there was concrete in the area. Yuron showed an image, which looked square to the young man, there was a hole,” Rowe said.

Channel 2 and the Rowe walked about 1/8th of a mile into the woods, right behind the mall parking lot. The investigator said he found Yuron’s body inside that tower.

“Above the surface of the water, we guesstimate it about 30 feet. Below the surface of the water, was an additional 20 down. That’s where we found the young man. I found some markings on the tree that looked like he climbed it.”

Rowe said after he found Yuron’s body, he called the authorities and then started the recovery process.

“We got to pay attention to each other. Strangers, family, whatever, you got to pay attention, because you don’t know what people are dealing with.

Channel 2 spoke to Yuron’s father when he found out his son’s body was found. He said this is a tough time for the family and right now, they’re planning his funeral.

He also wanted people to remember his son as talented. He loved music. He just received a full music scholarship to go to college.

