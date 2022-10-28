Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in deadly quadruple shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one person and leaving three others injured after a shooting in East Memphis over the weekend is in police custody. Memphis Police Department says 18-year-old Peter Vaca is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
localmemphis.com
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
Man hurt in southeast Memphis shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt after a shooting Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Barron Avenue and Getwell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in North Memphis. MPD found a woman on the 2100 block of Griggs Avenue in critical condition. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police said the a male suspect was driving a white vehicle. This is now an active investigation.
One dead, three injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. MPD said they responded to the 3900 block of Park Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Police said a man was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive his injuries. MPD said three […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead in southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in southeast Memphis that left one man dead Saturday morning. MPD said around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Chuck Avenue in Memphis. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said...
localmemphis.com
Recent crash reveals alarming new trend on car thefts in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A recent car crash could be the latest example of an unfortunate trend growing in the Mid-South and across the country. Sunday afternoon an ABC24 employee witnessed a crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Millbranch Road. According to them a blue Hyundai, which was...
Woman dead after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the Parkway Village area. Police arrived around 2:13 p.m. and found a woman on the 5000 block of Wooddale Avenue, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said they do not have suspect information at this time. MPD is […]
WMPD searching for suspect after woman found dead in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call Saturday night. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. They found the woman underneath the carport and said she had been shot. EMS was called to the location, but […]
17-year-old girl dead, toddler injured following shooting on Exchange Avenue, MPD says
MEMPHIS, TN. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in Memphis on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 7:58 p.m., in the 600 block of Exchange Avenue. Officers found the teen, who was pronounced dead on...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man on the run after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home Saturday night. Detectives have identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis.
Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
actionnews5.com
City leaders, community convene for prayer summit amid deadly weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a deadly weekend in Memphis with at least six people killed and many others injured in different shootings across the city, local faith leaders held a massive prayer summit to help the community heal, giving Sunday church a whole new meaning in the Bluff City.
actionnews5.com
17-year-old dead, 3-year-old injured after shooting near downtown Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a child is one of the victims injured in a shooting near downtown Sunday night. A 17-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting on Exchange Avenue. The child, 3 years old, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Birthday breakup leads to roadway shooting: Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man rammed the back of his girlfriend’s car and tried to shoot her when she broke up with him on her birthday. It happened last month, but Demarcus Hughes was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault. The victim said she got […]
actionnews5.com
3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested three men after a drug and gun bust Thursday. Memphis Police Department received information about a Black Dodge Charger with Texas tags in Boulevard Apartments on Oct. 27 around midnight. Jeffrey Cervero, Calvin Brisco, and Francisco Montero were inside the Black Dodge...
WREG
Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
