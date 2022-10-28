ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak

LONDON (AP) — The Broncos offense has stalled all season so expectations were low when a punt left them on their 2-yard line, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Embattled quarterback Russell Wilson delivered a message in the huddle. “I told the guys ’hey listen we’re going to...
DENVER, CO
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles...
BALTIMORE, MD
Belichick passes Halas, Patriots beat Jets 22-17

Bill Belichick will appreciate reaching another coaching milestone some other time. Just getting a win was all that mattered Sunday. Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career victories list and the last-place New England Patriots continued their mastery of the surprising New York Jets by beating them for the 13th straight time, 22-17.
Geno Smith: From NFL journeyman to MVP candidate

Few quarterbacks in the country had more hype surrounding them than Geno Smith entering the 2013 NFL Draft. The Mirimar High School prospect turned WVU legend set a wealth of records during his time at West Virginia. Despite all of his collegiate accomplishments, Smith fell to the second round of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win

The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
SEATTLE, WA

