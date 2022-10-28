The Southeast Missouri Conference swim meet is set for 5 p.m. today and the hope is the Mules of Poplar Bluff can more than make their presence known. The SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will be the place to be and the Mules along with Notre Dame, Saxony, Cape Central, Jackson and Farmington boys teams will all hit the water in hopes of making waves.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO