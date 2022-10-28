Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C4D1 soccer: Jackson upsets second-seeded Northwest in overtime
ST. LOUIS — After two halves of scoreless soccer in regulation, the seventh-seeded Jackson Indians forced overtime against second-seeded Northwest in Saturday's Class 4 District 1 quarterfinal. The Indians were able to pull off the upset when sophomore Aiden McMinn hit a golden goal to give Jackson a 1-0...
semoball.com
C2D1 soccer: Saxony Lutheran, Perryville shut out opponents to set up district rematch
PERRYVILLE — Both Saxony Lutheran and Perryville shut out their opponents on Saturday to advance to the Class 2 District 1 semifinals where the two teams will meet in a win-or-go-home scenario for a second-straight year. The second-seeded Crusaders defeated North County 3-0 while the third-seeded Pirates blasted Fredericktown...
semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran's historic volleyball season ends in Class 2 quarterfinals
FESTUS, Mo. — Saxony Lutheran’s hopes of advancing to the state semifinals were crushed at the hands of the Jefferson Blue Jays in the Class 2 state quarterfinals in a five-set thriller Saturday at Jefferson High School. The game went down to the wire, even requiring a few...
semoball.com
Advance returns to state with win over Clarkton
The Advance Lady Hornets are heading back to state for the fourth time in the last five years. Advance earned the trip with a 3-1 ( 25-16, 25-16, 13-25, 25-21) victory over Clarkton Saturday afternoon. “My team would tell you that I have told them that I never imagined we...
semoball.com
SEMO Conference Meet: Mules Mules hope to set tone ahead of state
The Southeast Missouri Conference swim meet is set for 5 p.m. today and the hope is the Mules of Poplar Bluff can more than make their presence known. The SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will be the place to be and the Mules along with Notre Dame, Saxony, Cape Central, Jackson and Farmington boys teams will all hit the water in hopes of making waves.
semoball.com
C3D1 soccer: Cape Central shuts out Poplar Bluff to advance to semifinals
Cape Central took full advantage of Poplar Bluff's lack of on-ball pressure in Saturday's Class 3 District 1 quarterfinal matchup. The Tigers consistently attacked Poplar Bluff's defense, outshooting the Mules 23-2 en route to a 4-0 win at Cape Central High School. While Cape Central won, the Tigers still had...
semoball.com
C3D1 soccer: Notre Dame blanks Festus to reach semifinals
Notre Dame scored early and often in Saturday's Class 3 District 1 contest against Festus. The Bulldogs found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game, and found it again just over a minute later en route to an 8-0 win at Cape Central High School.
semoball.com
SEMO Football loses homecoming game to Eastern Kentucky
Players shake each others hands after the game on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Cape Girardeau. (Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian)
semoball.com
Jackson volleyball falls to Lafayette in Class 5 quarterfinals
WILDWOOD, Mo. — The Jackson Indians' record-setting season came to an end in three-sets by Lafayette in a Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup on Saturday afternoon at Lafayette High School. The Indians fell 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 to the Class 5 District 2 champions. “We probably played the best team...
semoball.com
C3D1 soccer: Mules season ends at Cape Central
CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Poplar Bluff boys soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday afternoon. The No. 7 seeded Mules (5-17) saw host No. 2 Cape Central score two goals in each half as the host Tigers took control early and move on to a 4-0 Class 3 District 1 quarterfinal win.
semoball.com
Turnovers too much for SEMO FB to overcome in home loss
Following his team’s 28-23 home loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Houck Field, ninth-year Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz said what every coach should say following a disappointing loss, which was: You win, and you lose, as a team. And that is true. However, the media...
semoball.com
TRC women seek to continue run of success
The shock and dismay of being a No.1 team in the country and the top seed in the NJCAA Division I national tournament only to be run out of the gym by eventual champions Tyler College still resonates in Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College. A 70-42 defeat in the...
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Potosi in C3D1 quarterfinals
Number four seeded Kennett overcame a slow start and a multitude of injuries to defeat number five seeded Potosi 26-19 with an explosive run game in the Class 3 District 1 quarterfinals. As Potosi received first to start the game, the Indians’ offense struggled to find a footing early in...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
suntimesnews.com
The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
suntimesnews.com
St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
mymoinfo.com
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
