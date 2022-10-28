ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

C4D1 soccer: Jackson upsets second-seeded Northwest in overtime

ST. LOUIS — After two halves of scoreless soccer in regulation, the seventh-seeded Jackson Indians forced overtime against second-seeded Northwest in Saturday's Class 4 District 1 quarterfinal. The Indians were able to pull off the upset when sophomore Aiden McMinn hit a golden goal to give Jackson a 1-0...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Advance returns to state with win over Clarkton

The Advance Lady Hornets are heading back to state for the fourth time in the last five years. Advance earned the trip with a 3-1 ( 25-16, 25-16, 13-25, 25-21) victory over Clarkton Saturday afternoon. “My team would tell you that I have told them that I never imagined we...
CLARKTON, MO
semoball.com

SEMO Conference Meet: Mules Mules hope to set tone ahead of state

The Southeast Missouri Conference swim meet is set for 5 p.m. today and the hope is the Mules of Poplar Bluff can more than make their presence known. The SEMO Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will be the place to be and the Mules along with Notre Dame, Saxony, Cape Central, Jackson and Farmington boys teams will all hit the water in hopes of making waves.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 soccer: Notre Dame blanks Festus to reach semifinals

Notre Dame scored early and often in Saturday's Class 3 District 1 contest against Festus. The Bulldogs found the back of the net less than two minutes into the game, and found it again just over a minute later en route to an 8-0 win at Cape Central High School.
FESTUS, MO
semoball.com

Jackson volleyball falls to Lafayette in Class 5 quarterfinals

WILDWOOD, Mo. — The Jackson Indians' record-setting season came to an end in three-sets by Lafayette in a Class 5 state quarterfinal matchup on Saturday afternoon at Lafayette High School. The Indians fell 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 to the Class 5 District 2 champions. “We probably played the best team...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 soccer: Mules season ends at Cape Central

CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Poplar Bluff boys soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday afternoon. The No. 7 seeded Mules (5-17) saw host No. 2 Cape Central score two goals in each half as the host Tigers took control early and move on to a 4-0 Class 3 District 1 quarterfinal win.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Turnovers too much for SEMO FB to overcome in home loss

Following his team’s 28-23 home loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Houck Field, ninth-year Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz said what every coach should say following a disappointing loss, which was: You win, and you lose, as a team. And that is true. However, the media...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

TRC women seek to continue run of success

The shock and dismay of being a No.1 team in the country and the top seed in the NJCAA Division I national tournament only to be run out of the gym by eventual champions Tyler College still resonates in Poplar Bluff and Three Rivers College. A 70-42 defeat in the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

Kennett defeats Potosi in C3D1 quarterfinals

Number four seeded Kennett overcame a slow start and a multitude of injuries to defeat number five seeded Potosi 26-19 with an explosive run game in the Class 3 District 1 quarterfinals. As Potosi received first to start the game, the Indians’ offense struggled to find a footing early in...
KENNETT, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto

A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
DE SOTO, MO
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand

PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday

CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy