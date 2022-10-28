ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Appeal

Trick or treating today in Carson City

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Carson Mall, 1313 S. Carson St. Please enter through the exit on the south-east side parking lot by Joann's and back...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Panera Bread and Bakery invites you to gather and break bread

It’s five o’clock somewhere and on Tuesday, October 18, at 5 pm in Carson City, Panera Bread and Bakery held their official grand opening and ribbon cutting to announce to the region the first Manna Development Group Panera Bread franchise in Northern Nevada. Corporate officials Jacob Bustos, executive...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Nominations due Nov. 18 for Aldax Award

Carson Valley farmer Andy Aldax served on the Carson Water Subconservancy District board from 1959 to 2013 and was the first person to be recognized in 2007 for exemplary service in conservation and protection of the Carson River watershed. Aldax was a life-long resident, farmer, and dairyman in Carson Valley...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local law enforcement agencies hosting community forum Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Representatives from seven local law enforcement agencies will be gathering for a public forum this week. The public can attend the event happening this Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the new Hug High School. Attendees are asked to RSVP on Facebook. These agencies...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Four Washoe County Deputies honored for work in the community

Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club. Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season

Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views

273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats host canvass kickoff to encourage early voting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “We have nine more days,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland as she addressed Washoe County voters during a visit to the Nevada Democratic Victory office on Sunday afternoon to encourage early voting. Haaland joined Nevada’s Governor, Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter

Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Photo gallery: 2022 Nevada Day festivities

Scenes from 2022 Nevada Day Parade, run/walk, hot air balloons, beard contest and rock drilling contest. Click on the photo to launch the gallery. Carson City won the most beardest community. For other beard results, please see the videos at https://www.facebook.com/NevadaAppeal.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Workshop to empower women in real estate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor. There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions. The workshop will feature a panel of...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup

4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Reporter Election Guide: Lyon County School Boarositions

For the upcoming general election, Robert Perea, publisher of The Fernley Reporter, and Cody Wagner, Chair of the Fernley Community Foundation, have teamed up to gather information from local candidates to help educate voters throughout our region. A series of prompts and questions were emailed to primary candidates through their email addresses listed with the Nevada Secretary of State. Responses were not edited for content, punctuation, or grammar. Candidates are listed by position, then alphabetically by last name. Portions of responses not pertinent to the candidate’s position on the question and attacks on other individuals were removed to support the integrity of this publication. We will update this story as candidates submit their responses.
LYON COUNTY, NV

