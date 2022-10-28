Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Green Devils eye first 10-0 season in 20 years
A trip back 20 years shows that life has changed in quite a few ways. In 2002, George W. Bush was president, Mike Foster was governor and iPods and flip-phones were considered state-of-the-art technology. It was also the last time the Plaquemine Green Devils went undefeated in the regular season....
theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Marquee matchups, other intriguing Week 10 games offer playoff primer
The hay is in the barn. You gotta dance with the one who brought you. To be the best, you have to beat the best. People love season-ending sports cliché quotes like these. But you know what is even better? Ending a high school football regular season with major matchups after a full season of work.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
theadvocate.com
Coach David Brewerton earns 100th win at Zachary in resounding fashion vs. Liberty
Zachary coach David Brewerton earned his 100th win leading the Broncos on Friday night at Olympia Stadium, spoiling Liberty’s senior night in a 62-12 romp. Zachary (7-1, 4-0 in District 4-5A) was dominant from the start as quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 23 yards and a score. His night ended after the first drive of the second half.
WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Still A Double Digit Favorite Over LSU
Last week, a sneak peek point spread of Alabama and LSU was released by DraftKings with the Crimson Tide favored by a whopping 16.5 points. Today, the line has settled into a still pretty high number of -12.5 in favor of the crimson and white. Alabama will travel to Baton...
WWL-TV
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll
NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
LSU recruit's 6-year-old brother dresses up as 'LSU Tigers commit' for Halloween
"What are you going to be for Halloween?" That's a question that gets asked to thousands of kids in the month of October as they prepare for Halloween. Many kids go as their favorite superhero or video game character. But not 6-year-old Camden Ferguson. The younger brother of LSU four-star ...
crescentcitysports.com
LSU more capable, Alabama less invincible than previously thought
Casual college football observers as well as ardent LSU faithful anticipated a season of struggles for the Tigers. No one really envisioned a team making huge strides in Brian Kelly’s inaugural season of significant transition. Following the one-point loss to Florida State in the season opener, LSU had most...
brproud.com
Ingrid Lindblad Moves To Lead In Cabo After 7-Under 64
BATON ROUGE – LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad shook off a first-hole bogey and responded with an eagle and six birdies over the last 17 holes to equal the school record for aggregate score Saturday in the second round of the Battle At The Bay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU making a push for top five recruiting class
LSU is sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 7 recruiting class, the first full cycle for head coach Brian Kelly and the staff down in Baton Rouge. Could this be a top five haul when all said and done?. Kelly and the Tigers are in on several blue-chippers and in...
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
Video: Crazy Fight At Women's College Soccer Match
A fight broke out during a women's soccer match on Sunday afternoon. LSU and Ole Miss played in the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon and things got pretty heated. Three players were ejected from the SEC Tournament contest on Sunday. "Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’...
fox8live.com
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
stmarynow.com
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing
Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park.
theadvocate.com
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
