Port Allen, LA

postsouth.com

Plaquemine Green Devils eye first 10-0 season in 20 years

A trip back 20 years shows that life has changed in quite a few ways. In 2002, George W. Bush was president, Mike Foster was governor and iPods and flip-phones were considered state-of-the-art technology. It was also the last time the Plaquemine Green Devils went undefeated in the regular season....
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Coach David Brewerton earns 100th win at Zachary in resounding fashion vs. Liberty

Zachary coach David Brewerton earned his 100th win leading the Broncos on Friday night at Olympia Stadium, spoiling Liberty’s senior night in a 62-12 romp. Zachary (7-1, 4-0 in District 4-5A) was dominant from the start as quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 23 yards and a score. His night ended after the first drive of the second half.
ZACHARY, LA
WDAM-TV

JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
JACKSON, MS
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Still A Double Digit Favorite Over LSU

Last week, a sneak peek point spread of Alabama and LSU was released by DraftKings with the Crimson Tide favored by a whopping 16.5 points. Today, the line has settled into a still pretty high number of -12.5 in favor of the crimson and white. Alabama will travel to Baton...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WWL-TV

Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

LSU more capable, Alabama less invincible than previously thought

Casual college football observers as well as ardent LSU faithful anticipated a season of struggles for the Tigers. No one really envisioned a team making huge strides in Brian Kelly’s inaugural season of significant transition. Following the one-point loss to Florida State in the season opener, LSU had most...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
brproud.com

Ingrid Lindblad Moves To Lead In Cabo After 7-Under 64

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad shook off a first-hole bogey and responded with an eagle and six birdies over the last 17 holes to equal the school record for aggregate score Saturday in the second round of the Battle At The Bay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight At Women's College Soccer Match

A fight broke out during a women's soccer match on Sunday afternoon. LSU and Ole Miss played in the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon and things got pretty heated. Three players were ejected from the SEC Tournament contest on Sunday. "Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’...
fox8live.com

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing

Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA

