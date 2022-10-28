ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Little Apple Post

Police arrest suspect in Kansas motel shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Relax Inn in the 3800 Block SW Topeka Blvd. after the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after shots fired at home with child, woman, man inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officials are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a home with a child, woman and man inside. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, officials were called to the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of gunshots in the area.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

SNCO P+R debates what to do with the Gage Park mini train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Parks and Rec. department is currently brainstorming the new home of the Gage Park mini train. During Monday’s meeting, Shawnee Co. Commissioners wanted to know what the next steps are for the retired mini train. S P+R director Tim Laurent said that the department wants to keep the gage park train, but now the question is what to do with it.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify man found dead near Kansas River

UPDATE: KCK police have identified this man as 20-year-old Johnathan Devol, of Independence. Police said Devol was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge. Initial autopsy results indicate his death was accidental, according to police. ———– KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after finding a […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
thewesterntimes.com

Probation Revoked in Drug Case from 2018

On January 1st, 2018 Brittney Porter of Manhattan, Kansas was arrested by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office in Sharon Springs, Kansas. She had driven to Sharon Springs to meet a conspirator whom she believed had vehicle trouble and needed help with repairs. However, she didn’t know her conspirator had been arrested earlier by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office. When her conspirator was arrested, he was in possession of three firearms and 20 pounds of marijuana which he stated he was taking back to Manhattan, Kansas for distribution at Kansas State University. He also stated, when apprehended by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, he was making his third such trip that week.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars for human trafficking of teenage girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. Gene Jinson, 42, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, October 27. He faces a charge of aggravated human trafficking. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a check welfare call...
TOPEKA, KS

