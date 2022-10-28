ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Museum launches new program for low-income families

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum has joined forces with Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services [IMLS] to create programs that will allow low-income families to enjoy the experiences that only museums can provide.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 4, families up to four persons can present their SNAP Electronic

Benefits Transfer [EBT] card for free admission. These guests will also benefit from free parking by bypassing parking payment and checking in at the museum’s ticket counter in Shop Pacifica on-campus.

“We in the Bishop Museum ʻOhana often express how fortunate we are to work with and care for some of the most amazing historical, cultural, and scientific objects and specimens in the Pacific,” said Brandon Bunag, Ed.D., Bishop Museum vice president of public programs and interim director of education.

This collaboration with Museums for All is meant to expand awareness of unique culturally and historically significant exhibitions and to bolster access to museums amongst younger age groups.

“Our greatest reward comes from being able to share what we’ve learned and make meaningful connections with our neighbors, our community, and our visitors. Through the Museums for All program, we hope to provide greater access to Bishop Museum to those who may not have been able to visit us previously, or at all. To these neighbors, friends, and ʻohana we say, ʻWelina! A e komo mai,’ welcome, and we hope to see you soon,” said Bunag.

The Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum was founded by Charles Reed, husband of Bernice Pauahi Bishop – a royal descendant of King Kamehameha I – in 1889. It houses the world’s largest collection of native Hawaiian and Pacific history.

