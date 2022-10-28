Read full article on original website
Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa M. Roes, 37, of Dayan Street, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. Lisa is survived by her mother, Yvonne Roes of Lowville; her father, Kevin Roes of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Katrina and Chad Steria and their children, Cooper and Karly; Brandy Roes and her children, Story and Vaelyn; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great uncles, and many cousins. She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; and three uncles, Darwin, Neil and Nate Roggie.
Michael W. Duskas, formerly of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael W. Duskas, a resident of Saratoga Springs, NY and formerly of Ocala, FL and Canton, NY passed away on October 31st, 2022 under the care of his family and Hospice. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at O’Leary Funeral Service, Canton, NY.
Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine F. Whitcher, 74, of Boshart Road, Lowville passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard; their children, Heidi Lemon (Howard) of Douglasville GA, Neely Shaw of Watertown, Matthew Whitcher and his companion, Tracy Wormwood of Beaver Falls, Charles Whitcher of Danbury CT; one brother, Francis J. “Frank” Fahy (Sandra) of Milford CT; two sisters, Rita Pepin (Arthur D.), Margaret T. Csehak (Stephen) of New Milford CT; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers, John R. Fahy, William D. Fahy, Jr.; and a great-granddaughter, Zahria Davis.
Kainan Wilder Carr, Infant, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kainan Wilder Carr, infant son of Arthur Carr and Kortney Brown, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Kainan was born on September 16, 2022 in Watertown, NY. He is survived by his parents; his siblings,...
Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, 74, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Terrence (Terry) J. Myers, age 74 went home to Jesus on October 31, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was in the care of his loving family and Hospice. Terry was born in Syracuse, NY May 11, 1948 to Edmund and Mary (Burger)...
Steven Blount, of Mannsville
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Steven Blount went to be with family and friends in the Lord on Tuesday November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 8th at the Mannsville Full Gospel Assembly. Calling hours will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Monday, November 7th from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
Vera Jean Nordberg, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Vera Jean Nordberg of Gouverneur, NY died October 24, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home after a prolonged illness. Vera was born October 10, 1933 in Spragueville, NY , a daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Belle Alberry, She graduated from Antwerp High School. She enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1951. She was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1955. Vera married Harry N Nordberg, Jr on April 14, 1956 and was married for 66 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and volunteering at church. They retired to Gouverneur, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many sisters and brothers. She will be missed by many.
Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of Clare
CLARE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Louise Peabody, 94, of County Route 27, Clare, NY died at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief stay. Her funeral service will be held at 1:15 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton with Rev. Pat Lavine and Rev. Helen Harris co-officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare.
Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn E. (Bezy) Montondo, 81, Chaumont, NY passed away Saturday, October 29th at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a short battle with cancer. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 2nd...
Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen A. Phillips, 73, Tamarack Drive, passed away peacefully at her home under the care of her loving family on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in West Carthage, NY. Kathleen A. Phillips was born on July 6, 1949, in Gouverneur, NY, to the late Glen “George”...
John Hill, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John Hill, Watertown NY passed away October 30th, 2022 at Jefferson County Hospice Residence, peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 92. He was born November 17, 1929 in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, the son of Thomas Hill and Laura Goldsmith Hill. John...
Academic All-Star: Molly Bogart
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our first Academic All-Star of the season is Molly Bogart, a senior at Madrid-Waddington Central School. Molly appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Not only does Molly have a high grade point average, but she’s also involved in numerous...
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Dona R. Barney, 78, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Dona R. Barney, 78, wife of Howard Barney, passed away Friday October 28th, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. The funeral will be 1 pm Friday November 4th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home Belleville. Calling hours are Friday beginning at 11 am prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson.
Hospice CEO to retire next year
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The chief executive officer of Hospice of Jefferson County will retire. Diana Woodhouse will leave at the end of March 2023. She has held the job for the past 10 years. A search has started for the next leader of Hospice of Jefferson County.
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
Remembering sculptor Klaus Ebeling
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Klaus Ebeling, a world-renowned artist who lived in the north country, died on October 20. He was 92. His family and friends remember him as a larger-than-life jack of all trades. His home mimicked an art gallery with his work at every turn. “Every...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace. “This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick,...
Braggin’ Rights: Prizes caught & bagged
(WWNY) - This week we have a bass caught in Chaumont Bay and a big buck bagged in Hammond. Burnie Haney of Henderson Harbor caught his six-pound smallmouth bass in Chaumont Bay on October 22. Paul Mahay is shown with his big 11-point buck he bagged recently. He says he...
Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening. The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown. We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in...
