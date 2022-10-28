Read full article on original website
Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus pastor and Army veteran Roy Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Columbus pastor and Army veteran who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Roy Plummer was the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church. He passed away in his home at 84. Services for Plummer can be found below: Public Viewing at Faith Tabernacle […]
Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is here, with Halloween just a few days away. Trick or treating starts as early as tomorrow for some and there are real dangers lurking. That includes fears of a bright-colored version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Local law enforcement have some tips to keep you safe.
Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots softball team is bringing another state championship to Columbus. On Saturday, Northside beat Loganville, 4-0 in the GHSA 5A championship game. The Patriots went undefeated in the four-day event held at South Commons. Northside held its opponents scoreless in three of the four...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City. Officials say they believe the suspect charged with...
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
Traffic Alert: Crash at intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — First responders and police are present at a crash near the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road. A WRBL News 3 reporter says that the crash is leading to heavy traffic congestion. Several responding units can be seen at the site of the incident. This is a developing story. […]
Horror movie villain ‘Michael Myers’ arrested after stalking the streets of Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that a familiar looking masked man had been taken into custody just ahead of Halloween. According to a post was published Friday afternoon, an individual who looks an awful lot like Michael Myers (aka The Shape) was taken into custody […]
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend. According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson. The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, […]
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility
Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
