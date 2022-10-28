ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Legacy of Longtime Gynecologist Continues through a Wellness Center for Woman in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An OB/GYN practice in Columbus was permanently closed after the death of the longtime gynecologist who owned the office. Now, his wife, daughter, and physicians are continuing his dedicated service to women in the fountain city with a wellness center. The goal is to provide women with not only their obstetrics and gynecology needs but their wellness as a whole.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Britt David Baptist Church hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Britt David Baptist Church is hosting Ark in the Park in Columbus tonight. Ark in the Park is a 23-year tradition that Britt David Baptist hosts for families to have a safe, Christ-centered trick or treating alternative where kids will get more candy and have more fun than if they went anywhere else.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Relocated Burlington store celebrates grand opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Burlington store in Columbus Park Crossing celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It had previously been located on Airport Thruway. The store held a ribbon cutting and presented Johnson Elementary School with a $5,000 check as part of its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Shoppers waited in line to be allowed into the store. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer. The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road. On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 31st St. in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on 31st Street that left one person injured and in hospital. Some neighbors even gave the unidentified victim help until police and medical assistance arrived. “The gentleman told me his name and his address. He lives off of 12th Street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is here, with Halloween just a few days away. Trick or treating starts as early as tomorrow for some and there are real dangers lurking. That includes fears of a bright-colored version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Local law enforcement have some tips to keep you safe.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Northside softball wins GHSA 5A championship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots softball team is bringing another state championship to Columbus. On Saturday, Northside beat Loganville, 4-0 in the GHSA 5A championship game. The Patriots went undefeated in the four-day event held at South Commons. Northside held its opponents scoreless in three of the four...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTOK-TV

Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
SHORTER, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Lanett man charged with attempted murder of police officer

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lanett man is charged with the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting on Friday night. Lanett police officers responded to Tanyard Road around 8PM Friday in response to calls of a dispute at a home. A report from the police department states Stefanus Benecke fired at an officer from the porch of the home as the officer started to exit the patrol car. The officer was not hit or injured.
LANETT, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated individual dies at Ventress Correctional Facility

Yet another incarcerated individual at an Alabama state prison has been confirmed dead by the Alabama Department of Corrections this week, according to a statement obtained by APR on Thursday. Charles Rocky Ramsey, a 36-year-old incarcerated man at Ventress Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at the Barbour County...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL

