Cornell Daily Sun
Haunted Happenings at Cornell this Halloween
Under the orange glow of the spooky McGraw Tower, this Halloweekend consisted of themed festivities and parties, ranging from student get-togethers to school-coordinated events. Various clubs and organizations hosted events to celebrate the holiday to engage the greater Cornell community. Last Thursday, the Cornell Guild of Visual Arts hosted a...
Cornell Daily Sun
Student Petitions for Additional Lynah Rink Open Skate Times
Lynah Rink has reopened their public skating sessions for students, faculty and staff. However, momentary limited staffing issues means public times are only during lunch times — often conflicting with student schedules. With the public slots occurring during class time, students face difficulties taking advantage of these sessions. One...
Cornell Daily Sun
MEHLER | The Steady Hand Ithaca Needs
Disclaimer: This opinion column solely and exclusively consists of my point of view and does not reflect any organizations or institutions that I work for or am employed by, including but not limited to The Cornell Daily Sun, Cornell University or Cornell Votes. For those who have decided to vote...
Cornell Daily Sun
No. 25 Men’s Soccer Prevails Against Dartmouth
Following wins against Princeton and Binghamton, the Red (12-3-0, 4-1-0 Ivy) hoped to continue this trend against Dartmouth (5-6-3, 2-3-0 Ivy). And sure enough the Red came out on top with a score of 2-1, making this not only Cornell’s third consecutive win in the past three games, but also the third consecutive win against Dartmouth in the last three years.
Cornell Daily Sun
Sprint Football Still Motivated Going Into Final Game of Season
Cornell sprint football (1-5) took on Caldwell (5-1) last Saturday afternoon and came up short at the end of a hard-fought game. Though not many would have predicted a close game between two teams with such a differential in wins on the year, the Red stayed in the game until the final quarter.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Cross Country Gets Bronze at Ivy League Championship
On Friday, the cross country team raced at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship. The meet was held at Van Cortlandt Park and consisted of all eight Ivy League schools. The course was familiar territory for the Red; they ran the same course just two weeks prior, which Head Coach Michael Henderson believes contributed to the team’s strong performance.
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Hockey Splits Weekend Against ECAC Rivals
With two wins to start the season, No. 8 women’s ice hockey (3-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) lost its first in-conference game against No. 7 Quinnipiac (8-0-0, 2-0 ECAC) on Friday before beating No. 10 Princeton (0-2-0, 0-2 ECAC) on Saturday. The Red were in for a tough matchup against the...
