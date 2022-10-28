Following wins against Princeton and Binghamton, the Red (12-3-0, 4-1-0 Ivy) hoped to continue this trend against Dartmouth (5-6-3, 2-3-0 Ivy). And sure enough the Red came out on top with a score of 2-1, making this not only Cornell’s third consecutive win in the past three games, but also the third consecutive win against Dartmouth in the last three years.

