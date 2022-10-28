Chicago police release photos of suspect in Greyhound bus station shooting that killed employee

Chicago police have released photos of a suspect in the shooting of a Greyhound worker killed outside of a Chicago bus terminal Monday.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect in the clothing he was wearing before the homicide and after; the suspect changes from light to dark clothing.

Police say the suspect opened fire on 30-year-old Duwon Gaddis as he was walking to the West Loop terminal in the 600-block of West Harrison Street.

Monday morning, police said Gaddis parked his vehicle right in front of the Greyhound station. Upon exiting his vehicle he was approached by one offender who fired multiple rounds at the victim," said Jill Stevens with the Chicago Police Department.

Police said Gaddis was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Greyhound spokesperson said in a statement, "We are devastated by the passing of our colleague, Duwon Gaddis, during today's incident outside of our Chicago station. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We are continuing to work with local authorities as we navigate the unfortunate loss of our team member."

"The offender is approximately 5-foot-10. Dark skin. Heavyset. He's wearing sweatpants with two stripes on either side of his legs. He's also wearing a black hoodie with white writing across it," Stevens said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are reviewing security cameras and interviewing witnesses.