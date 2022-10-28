CLEMSON, S.C. – Four Tigers have been named All-ACC, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Hal Hershfelt, Megan Bornkamp, Maliah Morris and Caroline Conti were all recognized for their efforts. This marks the third straight year the Tigers have had at least four nominations. Voting for the awards was conducted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

