clemsontigers.com
Four Tigers Earn All-Conference Honors
CLEMSON, S.C. – Four Tigers have been named All-ACC, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Hal Hershfelt, Megan Bornkamp, Maliah Morris and Caroline Conti were all recognized for their efforts. This marks the third straight year the Tigers have had at least four nominations. Voting for the awards was conducted by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Tigers Add Leigh Van Zyl for 2023 Season
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson women’s tennis team has announced the addition of Leigh Van Zyl for the 2023 spring season. She hails from South Africa and will look to make an immediate contribution to Head Coach Christy Lynch’s program. “We are looking forward to having Leigh...
Match Day Central: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, ACC Tournament First Round
Tigers Host Notre Dame in First Round of ACC Tournament. 📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Wednesday, November 2 • 8 p.m. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 8 seed Clemson Tigers will host ninth-seeded Notre Dame on Wednesday at Historic Riggs Field in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., with the match set to be broadcast on ACC Network.
📸 Photo Gallery: Clemson Softball Fall Games
All photos are courtesy of Clemson Athletics. Photos were taken by Abbie Skeen (Clemson Athletics), Reece Etiemble (Clemson Athletics), Mikaela Carroll (Clemson Athletics), Jada Allred (Clemson Athletics), Makenna Biehl (Clemson Athletics), Abby Szlosek (Clemson Athletics) and Matt Kamph (Clemson Athletics).
