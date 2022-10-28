Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Honolulu City Council considering measure to cut down on noise in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The streets of Waikiki could soon get quieter if a bill before the Honolulu City Council passes. The measure would restrict the use of speakers on the streets. The sound of Ellie Hawkes' voice echoes across the streets of Waikiki. At one time, one of the songs...
KITV.com
HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
KITV.com
Business owners worried about lane closures from Honolulu's Rail project
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans are on track to shut down several lanes of Dillingham Boulevard in order to move forward with Honolulu's Rail project. Utilities will be relocated along the road starting next month -- work that will take three years to finish. However, many business owners in the area...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
KITV.com
Moped rider in critical condition after being rear-ended by truck on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A moped rider is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a pickup truck in the Kailua area, Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway, near Kanapuu Drive.
Here’s What Happened When Lawyers For A Condo Association Tried To Collect Their Fees
A Honolulu law firm could have to pay almost half a million dollars to a condo owner after a federal jury found the firm violated debt collection laws when it sought legal fees totaling almost $50,000 in a dispute involving the condo owner’s dog. The jury found the firm...
KITV.com
Honolulu Freight Service buys former Love's Bakery Headquarters
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu Freight Service has purchased the former Love's Bakery headquarters. The move comes as the transportation services company looks to centralize its main Hawai'i operations.
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Teen dies after boating incident off Sand Island
First responders are currently searching for a missing swimmer off the coast of Kalihi in Sand Island.
KITV.com
Castle boys and Kapolei girls win the Hawaii state high school bowling titles
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Castle High School swept the boys state bowling titles by winning both the team and individual competitions, and Kapolei High School swept the girls titles. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association's 2022 Billy Tees Bowling State Championships was held at Leeward Bowl in Pearl City on Thursday...
KITV.com
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Festival returns to Chinatown after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19
Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the *beast* in people for the Hollowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KITV.com
Salvation Army bringing free Thanksgiving Meal back to Blaisdell; volunteer signups available Nov. 1
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After three years, the Salvation Army will resume their annual Thanksgiving Meal at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on November 24: this time marking their 50th anniversary. The free event plans to serve around 2,000 guests.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Trade winds, brief trade showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring brief showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, scattered windward and mauka rain with trade winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows 69 to 74.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway Friday night, officials said. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at Kipapa Gulch. Emergency Medical Services said reports of a medium-sized truck traveling northbound lost control and struck an oncoming four-door sedan. Officials said...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Residents can bring expired, unused medication to locations across the state on Saturday
Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and the Big Island can bring expired or unused medication to any drop-off location. Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed for the following reasons:
Full closure of H-3 Honolulu-bound coming Nov. 5
The Department of Transportation [DOT] is letting the public know that the H-3 Freeway will be closing to Honolulu-bound traffic from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 through 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Harano Tunnel.
Comments / 0