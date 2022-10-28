ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

KITV.com

HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Castle boys and Kapolei girls win the Hawaii state high school bowling titles

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Castle High School swept the boys state bowling titles by winning both the team and individual competitions, and Kapolei High School swept the girls titles. The Hawaii High School Athletic Association's 2022 Billy Tees Bowling State Championships was held at Leeward Bowl in Pearl City on Thursday...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Trade winds, brief trade showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring brief showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy skies, scattered windward and mauka rain with trade winds at 10 to 20 mph. Lows 69 to 74.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are seriously injured following a head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway Friday night, officials said. The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at Kipapa Gulch. Emergency Medical Services said reports of a medium-sized truck traveling northbound lost control and struck an oncoming four-door sedan. Officials said...
HONOLULU, HI

