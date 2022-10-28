ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg In 'Freak Accident' While Mourning Mom Naomi: 'Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vS43f_0ipaKg0Y00
mega

While death brings on grief, Ashley Judd revealed it can also cause injury.

The actress explained she fractured her leg in a "freak accident" while mourning her late mom, Naomi Judd . "Clumsiness is associated with grief,” Ashley told Dr. Jonathan Flint in an Open Mind lecture on Thursday, October 27, while discussing the injury. "It was what it was."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHtHS_0ipaKg0Y00
mega

Ashley suffered the femoral condyle fracture over the summer, but luckily, the injury "healed in two months lickety-split."

WYNONNA JUDD ADMITS SHE'S FEELING 'BROKEN AND BLESSED' MONTHS AFTER MOM NAOMI'S DEATH

“There were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents . That’s just what mine happened to look like," she further explained, noting her accident "really allowed [her] to grieve."

The Double Jeopardy star — who also broke her leg in four places last year while hiking in the Democratic Republic of Congo — acknowledged, "It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve."

The Kiss the Girls star's mom took her life in April, and Ashley was the one to find the 76-year-old musician's body with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omWRU_0ipaKg0Y00
@ashleyjudd/instagram

In a shocking essay in New York Times , Ashley recounted "the most shattering day of my life," when she found and then held her dying mom. "The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights."

Remembering that horrific day, Ashley said she felt like she was a "possible suspect" on the scene when the police arrived, as law enforcement interrogated her and kept her away from the matriarch.

"I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia," she penned in the heartbreaking essay.

The Divine Secrets of the YaYa Sisterhood star and her sister, Wynonna Judd , confirmed their mom's passing in a joint statement that read: “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFcX5_0ipaKg0Y00
mega

As rumors quickly mounted that the two were feuding over Naomi's will, Wynonna recently set the record straight. “Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will ?” the country crooner said in an October cover story.

While maintaining that there have been "no argument[s]" over the legal document, Wynonna said she and Ashley have actually grown closer during this troubling time.

'FIGHTING OVER WHAT?': WYNONNA JUDD BREAKS SILENCE ON RUMORS SHE'S FEUDING WITH SISTER ASHLEY OVER LATE MOM NAOMI'S WILL

"I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan," said Wynonna, whose father is Charles Jordan . "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley."

"She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion," Wynonna added of her half-sister, whose father is Michael Cimenella . "It's not about being successful and smart and capable . It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

Wynonna is currently on her The Judds: The Final Tour, where she would've been performing alongside her mom.

Page Six reported on Judd's fractured leg.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Outsider.com

Giraffe Tramples Toddler, Mother in Tragic Attack

A giraffe went on a stampede at a South African safari park, leaving a toddler dead and sending the mother to fight for her life. Officials said that this is quite a rare attack that took place. The toddler is just 16 months old and her mother is 25 years old. They were rammed at the Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province on Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
OK! Magazine

A Cause For Concern? Wendy Williams Raises Eyebrows With Strange Video Post-Rehab

Wendy Williams is causing concern amongst her fans after her stint in rehab. On Wednesday, October 26, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show shared an odd video to Instagram attempting to promote her new podcast, "The Wendy Experience." However, viewers couldn't quite tell what the star was saying in the chaotic clip. "Hey!" the former daytime diva seemed to shout before launching into an incoherent speech. "Yeah, it's me, at my apartment. It’s going to be a heck of a bumpy ride, so what you do is follow the follow," she appears to utter. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK!...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine

A toddler not only grabbed the crowd's attention but won many hearts on the internet after joining a local middle school cheerleading team as they cheered on their team during a football game. People couldn't get enough of the tiny cheerleader who even had the appropriate gear for the cheering routine! Two-year-old Liam had the pompoms, the moves and most importantly, the attitude! The TikTok video of the cutie was posted by @Arodsquad and has over 10.4 million views and counting, with more than 2.5 million likes. The caption reads: When you’re 2 but have watched too many cheer practices in the living room.
TENNESSEE STATE
Gillian Sisley

Father Horrified After Son’s Therapist Spills Secrets to Stepdad

What would you do if your mental health provider betrayed your trust?. The pandemic has caused a lot of struggles for many people. Between managing isolation, dealing with job loss, and navigating uncertain financial times, it’s understandable how many have found that their mental health has not been 100%.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Scary Mommy

A Toddler's Response To Learning Her Mom Is Adopted Will Make You Weepy

People decide to have kids for lots of different reasons. But many parents don’t realize how the love of their kids can help them understand and heal from their own childhood traumas until they experience it for themselves. That’s what happened for TikTok mom and influencer Emily Fauver when she recently had a conversation with her three-year-old daughter Ella about why Emily was adopted.
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Downcast In First Appearance After Matthew Perry Revealed Their Secret Affair

Valerie Bertinelli was seen for the first time since she admitted she was "mortified" by Mathew Perry's confession of their steamy makeout session while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out next to them. The actress, 62, was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 27, as she ran errands. Going makeup-free, Bertinelli dressed in a black graphic T-shirt of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, and matching black pants.Bertinelli hid her eyes with sunglasses and kept a straight face as she walked passed the paparazzi, as seen in photos. MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Grandma Who Died of Cancer Made Ouija Boards for Her Funeral Guests: 'Let's Keep in Touch'

Jodie Perryman had "a great sense of humor and a huge heart," according to her granddaughter, Gracie Perryman A grandmother gave her loved ones one last laugh at her funeral. Jodie Perryman died of cancer on Oct. 12 at the age of 81, her granddaughter said in an interview with Today. And as Gracie Perryman and other guests gathered together for her funeral on Tuesday, they walked away with something that had everybody laughing: hand-crafted paper Ouija boards from Jodie. As seen in a...
OK! Magazine

Justine Skye Admits She Learns 'Something New' From Her Friends Every Day: 'We Love To Spend Time Together'

Justine Skye has a close-knit group of friends — including Kendall Jenner — who inspire her in different ways. "We learn something new from each other every day and just from being in the industry as well," the 27-year-old exclusively tells OK! while at the Give the Gift of Marshalls and T.J.Maxx event in New York City. "Amongst my friend group I admire everyone's fashion sense, so I take bits and pieces from each of my friends and then I incorporate it into my own outfit, too." When it comes to discussing fashion, the brunette beauty admits she has a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Prince Jackson On Dad Michael Jackson's Legacy: 'I Like To Lead My Life With Love, Which Is What He Taught Me'

Thirteen years after Michael Jackson’s passing, his son Prince Jackson is still remembering the good times, recently revealing the sweet way he continues to honor his famous father’s legacy as the King of Pop. "I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince, the eldest of Jackson’s three children, recalled while attending his annual "Thriller Night” Halloween event on Saturday, October 29. The star also shared that he has “artistic paintings” of his dad displayed throughout his home. Photographs and visual art aren’t the only way Prince connects with his late father. The 25-year-old shared that Jackson’s...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

145K+
Followers
4K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy