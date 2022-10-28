Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg In 'Freak Accident' While Mourning Mom Naomi: 'Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief'

mega

While death brings on grief, Ashley Judd revealed it can also cause injury.

The actress explained she fractured her leg in a "freak accident" while mourning her late mom, Naomi Judd . "Clumsiness is associated with grief,” Ashley told Dr. Jonathan Flint in an Open Mind lecture on Thursday, October 27, while discussing the injury. "It was what it was."

mega

Ashley suffered the femoral condyle fracture over the summer, but luckily, the injury "healed in two months lickety-split."

WYNONNA JUDD ADMITS SHE'S FEELING 'BROKEN AND BLESSED' MONTHS AFTER MOM NAOMI'S DEATH

“There were other people in our family, after mom died, who fell down stairs and had accidents . That’s just what mine happened to look like," she further explained, noting her accident "really allowed [her] to grieve."

The Double Jeopardy star — who also broke her leg in four places last year while hiking in the Democratic Republic of Congo — acknowledged, "It really allowed me to stop what I was working on at that moment and to grieve."

The Kiss the Girls star's mom took her life in April, and Ashley was the one to find the 76-year-old musician's body with a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

@ashleyjudd/instagram

In a shocking essay in New York Times , Ashley recounted "the most shattering day of my life," when she found and then held her dying mom. "The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring body haunts my nights."

Remembering that horrific day, Ashley said she felt like she was a "possible suspect" on the scene when the police arrived, as law enforcement interrogated her and kept her away from the matriarch.

"I wanted to be comforting her, telling her how she was about to see her daddy and younger brother as she 'went away home,' as we say in Appalachia," she penned in the heartbreaking essay.

The Divine Secrets of the YaYa Sisterhood star and her sister, Wynonna Judd , confirmed their mom's passing in a joint statement that read: “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

mega

As rumors quickly mounted that the two were feuding over Naomi's will, Wynonna recently set the record straight. “Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will ?” the country crooner said in an October cover story.

While maintaining that there have been "no argument[s]" over the legal document, Wynonna said she and Ashley have actually grown closer during this troubling time.

'FIGHTING OVER WHAT?': WYNONNA JUDD BREAKS SILENCE ON RUMORS SHE'S FEUDING WITH SISTER ASHLEY OVER LATE MOM NAOMI'S WILL

"I feel like we're connected in a way that is so different because I'm an orphan," said Wynonna, whose father is Charles Jordan . "Both my parents are gone, and I'm relying on Ashley."

"She's relying on me in a different way that's about compassion," Wynonna added of her half-sister, whose father is Michael Cimenella . "It's not about being successful and smart and capable . It's about, 'I love you.' 'I love you, too.' We're vulnerable with each other, and we're tender."

Wynonna is currently on her The Judds: The Final Tour, where she would've been performing alongside her mom.

Page Six reported on Judd's fractured leg.