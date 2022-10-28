ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Neighborhood gets terrifying Halloween makeover with tie-dye skeletons and pumpkin people

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago

THRILL-seekers and Halloween lovers are greeted by spooky skeletons and spectacular displays in a neighborhood that has undergone a terrifying makeover.

The U.S. Sun was on hand to capture some of the well-decorated homes on Bloomfield Street in Hoboken, New Jersey as Halloween is days away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfpVh_0ipaKf7p00
A street in Hoboken, New Jersey is decked out in Halloween spirit Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgOuq_0ipaKf7p00
Families have dressed up skeletons in a variety of costumes, from pirates to groovy characters in tie-dye Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ql1r_0ipaKf7p00
Many homes featured giant Halloween inflatables with dazzling lights Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki

Many of the homes have family-friendly decorations, including pumpkins of various shapes and sizes.

Some have caution tape and spiders with webs that hang from the roofs of the homes.

Others feature beautiful arrays of mums intermixed with pumpkins and spiderwebs and lights.

However, some homeowners took their creativity to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1P88_0ipaKf7p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch0EX_0ipaKf7p00

One home featured skeletons in tie-dye shirts, wigs, and peace medallions, depicting the hippie era.

One of the skeletons was spotted with a "Peace" shirt and an American flag hat.

Another home featured a skeleton in a shirt that read: "Roe, Roe, Roe, Your Vote," referencing the Roe v Wade case that was overturned in the Supreme Court earlier this year.

The skeleton opposite that one had a blonde wig, a lowcut black dress, and appeared to have breast pumps dangling from it.

Another home had a skeleton holding a sign that reads: "No Spotted Lanternfly Zone," referencing the insect that has been ravaging New York City and surrounding areas.

Other homes on the street featured a variety of inflatable and light-up ghosts, some looking creepier than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQIVj_0ipaKf7p00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZ7IQ_0ipaKf7p00

There were a variety of inflatables spotted at different homes, including cats and pumpkin people.

The Hoboken street is certainly a must-see for delightfully terrifying decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8lKQ_0ipaKf7p00
One skeleton held a sign saying 'No Spotted Lanternfly Zone' Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFy5P_0ipaKf7p00
Another skeleton referenced the overturned Roe v Wade case Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ol2IZ_0ipaKf7p00
Ghosts and pumpkin people were spotted all along the Hoboken street Credit: The US Sun/ Samantha Debicki

