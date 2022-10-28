ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

theadvocate.com

UL baseball, golf teams enjoy huge weekends

Julian Brock went a combined 4 for 6 with three RBIs to lead UL's 28-hit doubleheader over 16 innings while defeating Tulane 5-3 and 15-6 on Sunday at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans. Luke Yuhasz, Will Veillon and Carson Roccaforte each belted home runs in the nightcap. John Taylor went...
COLORADO STATE
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Watch: A nasty brawl breaks out during a women's soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss

Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing Davis around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season

LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds

JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama

LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: LSU fine won't be paid from academic funds

I am surprised that retired lawyer Skipper Luke does not understand how the LSU Athletic Department is funded. He apparently thinks the recent Southeastern Conference’s $250,000 fine against LSU will negatively impact the education side of LSU. LSU athletic programs are self-funded mainly from funds generated by the football program.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Strong end to October for Zachary Sports

As the leaves change and the temperatures move into the 40s and 50s, fall sports come to the money round. For football and volleyball it is the prelude to the playoffs, for swimming and cross-country it is the Metro, regional and state championships. The young Zachary High volleyball team completed...
ZACHARY, LA
WDAM-TV

JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Letters: Whittling one's time away at the LSU goalpost

Sarah Liggett Kennedy’s letter, "There are smarter ways to celebrate an LSU win," raises a point of history for me. In the olden days, football goal posts were made of wood. Following an exciting game, fans would take to the field and topple the goals. Men would whip out their pocketknives and whittle souvenirs off the posts until there was nothing left.
BATON ROUGE, LA

