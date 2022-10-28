Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing Davis around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.

11 HOURS AGO