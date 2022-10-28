Read full article on original website
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Check out The Advocate's local rankings for high school football after Week 9
1, Catholic (8-1): The Bears have won eight straight and head into Thursday’s showdown with Zachary after a solid 38-0 win over Scotlandville. 2, Zachary (7-1): Just like Catholic, the Broncos won big last week and the District 4-5A title is on the line as the teams meet for the first time since 2018 on Thursday.
Dunham's decision to play up a division pays off with a No. 1 volleyball seed
Call it an intentional volleyball season for The Dunham School. After advancing to the Division IV semifinals last fall, the Tigers made the decision to play up to Division III. That move paid huge dividends Monday when Dunham (30-6) claimed the top seed in Division III. It is the first...
Ascension Catholic railroads White Castle in a district win, closer to another title
Ascension Catholic exploded in the second quarter for 34 points to run past White Castle in a 54-12 district win at Floyd Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville. ACHS moved to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district, moving closer to a fourth consecutive title. White Castle dropped to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district.
UL baseball, golf teams enjoy huge weekends
Julian Brock went a combined 4 for 6 with three RBIs to lead UL's 28-hit doubleheader over 16 innings while defeating Tulane 5-3 and 15-6 on Sunday at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans. Luke Yuhasz, Will Veillon and Carson Roccaforte each belted home runs in the nightcap. John Taylor went...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Watch: A nasty brawl breaks out during a women's soccer match between LSU and Ole Miss
Double overtime in the first round of the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament saw more than the LSU women losing on penalty kicks, but a fight between some Tigers and a Rebel. LSU's Maya Gordon and Ole Miss' Ramsey Davis fought for possession with the ball on the sideline and boxing out turned into Davis trying to swing Davis around to get the ball. Gordon replied with a shove, leading to punches and hair pulls before being separated by teammates.
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
Catholic makes a statement against Scotlandville in their District 4-5A showdown
This time, Catholic High left no doubt. The third-ranked Bears raced out to a 24-point halftime lead and did not let up. A 38-0 victory over Scotlandville in their District 4-5A game Friday night at Memorial Stadium was a statement win. “This was a big thing for us,” defensive lineman...
LSU basketball team heading into final week of preseason practice with season opener approaching
The LSU basketball team is entering the final week of preparations for the start of the Matt McMahon era, which officially begins Nov. 9 when the Tigers host Missouri-Kansas City. McMahon updated reporters Monday on the progress of his team, which Sunday had its second closed-door scrimmage of the preseason....
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
Jackson State manhandles Southern in SWAC battle: 'We have to re-evaluate and bounce back'
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State asserted itself as the class of the Southwestern Athletic Conference against Southern on Saturday, and it didn’t need any backup from ESPN’s "College GameDay," celebrity coach Deion Sanders or even the weather. The Tigers manhandled the Jaguars, especially defensively, in a 35-0...
SU vs. JSU game could bring record crowds
JACKSON, Miss. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies in the Jackson, Mississippi area are preparing for potential record crowds Saturday, Oct. 29. The Southern University Jaguars will take on Jackson State at 1 p.m. in Jackson, Mississippi. In addition to the thousands of fans in town for the actual game, law...
Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama
LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
Letters: LSU fine won't be paid from academic funds
I am surprised that retired lawyer Skipper Luke does not understand how the LSU Athletic Department is funded. He apparently thinks the recent Southeastern Conference’s $250,000 fine against LSU will negatively impact the education side of LSU. LSU athletic programs are self-funded mainly from funds generated by the football program.
Strong end to October for Zachary Sports
As the leaves change and the temperatures move into the 40s and 50s, fall sports come to the money round. For football and volleyball it is the prelude to the playoffs, for swimming and cross-country it is the Metro, regional and state championships. The young Zachary High volleyball team completed...
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
Letters: Whittling one's time away at the LSU goalpost
Sarah Liggett Kennedy’s letter, "There are smarter ways to celebrate an LSU win," raises a point of history for me. In the olden days, football goal posts were made of wood. Following an exciting game, fans would take to the field and topple the goals. Men would whip out their pocketknives and whittle souvenirs off the posts until there was nothing left.
SEC announces game time, TV for LSU's road game against Arkansas on Nov. 12
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the start times and networks for games of Nov. 12 — including LSU's matchup with Arkansas in Fayetteville. The Tigers and Razorbacks, who play annually for possession of the Golden Boot, will play at 11 a.m. with the game to be televised by CBS or ESPN.
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
