Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday. His team and team-owner owner Joe Tsai issued statements Friday condemning his actions. After Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday, his team and team-owner Joe Tsai...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New York Rangers Defeat Dallas Stars on Saturday

Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger left because of an injury, and New York beat the Stars. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period for New York and fourth against Scott Wedgewood, who replaced Oettinger in the second.
DALLAS, TX

