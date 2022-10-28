Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus
ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
toofab.com
'Malnourished' Woman Wearing Metal Dog Collar Bangs Door-to-Door Seeking Help, Suspect Now in Custody
A neighbor noted that the device on the victim's neck appeared to be some kind of shock collar. A young woman in Missouri escaped a home in a suburban neighborhood, where she was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted for a "significant period of time," authorities say. A neighbor, Ciara...
Child Found Locked In Dog Kennel In North Carolina, Three Suspects Who Kept Them There Arrested
A child was found locked in a dog kennel in North Carolina on Oct. 19, Radar has learned.According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, a child who was believed to be 9 or 10 years old was discovered in the dog kennel after the department received a call from a citizen a little before 7 a.m. at 160 Cress Road in Lexington, North Carolina.Davidson County deputies responded to the situation and found a 9-year-old stuck in a kennel that was locked with a padlock. Officers forced the kennel open and took the child to EMS personnel who arrived on scene...
toofab.com
Body Of 12-Year-Old Girl 'Covered In Inscriptions' Found In Box Left In Her Apartment Building Courtyard
The girl's father found security footage of her entering the building with an unknown woman -- who left solo holding two bags. A 24-year-old woman is in police custody following the grisly discovery of a 12-year-old girl's body in a box left outside her own Parisian apartment building last Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police Investigating Discovery of Body Found in Area
According to WDTV, authorities are investigating after a body was found in a storm drain. Grafton Police tell 5 News a group of kids were playing on Beech Street Saturday night when they found the body. Officers arrived and confirmed the discovery of a dead male in the drain. Police...
Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
Dramatic moment trapped elderly couple and their caretaker are rescued by sheriff's deputy and hero delivery driver - after their car overturned and became submerged in Florida canal
A sheriff's deputy was responding to a call when he came across an overturned car in a muddy canal - with a delivery driver in the water rescuing people trapped inside. An elderly couple and their caretaker were stuck in the car after it flipped on October 8 and became partially submerged in the Florida canal.
'Leave and get away': East Wake HS junior suspended after running from school in middle of lockdown
Mother of East Wake High School student is looking for answers after her daughter is suspended for leaving school during lockdown.
Parents: Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver may have been "lured away" by someone
RAYNHAM -- Sixteen-year-old Colleen Weaver left her Raynham home between 1 and 4 a.m. on October 18 and has not been seen since. Police are still looking for the teen and have turned to the public for help. "It's like literally she vanished into thin air," Colleen's mother, Kristen told WBZ-TV. "She's been missing for a week today, Tuesday and we don't believe she ran away. We believe that she met someone online and was lured away from home." Her parents said it was out of character for her to leave without a trace in the middle of the night. Police...
Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Blackstone
BLACKSTONE - Some Blackstone elementary school students were taken to the hospital as a precaution after the school bus they were on was involved in a crash.Third grader Max McCann was one of the students from the Kennedy School on the bus Thursday afternoon. "It doesn't hurt anymore," he told WBZ at his home Thursday night. "I felt scared because I just thought that the bus driver stopped but then I went a little bit too forward and then it felt weird."An SUV was crushed after it collided with the bus full of kids at the intersection of Mendon and...
Veterinarian Charged After Son Films Him Allegedly Abusing Their Dog
Deputies say the Michigan man was filmed "yelling" and "physically putting his hands" on a German Shepherd.
A Texas healthcare worker arrested after she was caught on camera abusing a disabled child patient several times, police say
Kathy Moses was arrested after she was caught on camera abusing an 11-year-old girl who she was in charge of taking care of Valley Central reports.
I’m furious doctors accused me of abusing my disabled son and called police – it delayed them finding out the real cause
A MUM is furious after doctors implied she was abusing her disabled son instead of doing tests that would have revealed his actual issue. Kelly Gadd, 32, was banned from leaving the hospital when she wanted to and then had police at her house on the same day to check in on son Jayden, 15.
WBTV
Chester County schools to receive fleet of electric buses, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A brand-new fleet of electric-powered buses is coming to the Chester County School District, the district said in a press release on Friday. As part of the Clean School Bus Program, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the state $58 million for the statewide project. Across South Carolina, 16 districts are slated to receive the buses.
WFMJ.com
4-year-old forgotten on Warren school bus for an hour and a half Tuesday
A four-year-old child was picked up by a contracted bus service to attend preschool inside Warren G. Harding in Warren Tuesday morning, but never made it to the school. According to Warren City School Superintendent Steve Chiaro, the child was picked up around 8:50 a.m. and was to be dropped off at the preschool which is located inside Harding at approximately 9:15 a.m.
Quinton Simon - update: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Georgia landfill
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put...
Police find massive alligator being kept inside shipping container at Washington residence
Police in Washington state found a massive alligator living inside a shipping container at a residence in Washington state.Pierce County sheriff’s department found the animal after they had been tipped off that a resident was keeping an alligator on their property.This bodycam footage, released by officials, shows the 6’7” gator being wrangled out of the box by deputies and animal control officers. It was then brought to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.Bizarrely, police also found a baby cow inside the same container, along with a mattress for the owner to sleep on.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKSNL star Chris Redd attacked at New York comedy venueEddie Izzard reacts to transphobic comments from MPs: ‘Join the 21st century’
BBC
Dover migrant centre: Man found dead near scene of fire attack
A man has been found dead after incendiary devices were thrown at a Home Office migrant centre in Dover. Two or three devices - described as petrol bombs by a witness - were thrown by the suspect, who was found dead at a nearby petrol station shortly later. Another device...
