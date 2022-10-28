ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. --  The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Broncos' offense finally matches Denver's clutch defense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --  What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren't many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren't. We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time plays in big-time...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS --  Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency, and...
ATLANTA, LA
ESPN

Colts know cleanup must begin with turnover turnaround

INDIANAPOLIS --  Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich sees the glaring problem on the weekly game film. Too many interceptions and too many fumbles have led to too many one-possession losses. Indy watched it happen again Sunday. Two more giveaways cost them scoring chances in a 17-16 loss to Washington,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Titans again pound opponents with Derrick Henry, defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --  The Tennessee Titans have two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry and a punishing defense, so the two-time AFC South division winners are leaning into their strengths right now. Pound opponents into submission. Ryan Tannehill snapped his start streak because of a sprained right ankle and illness. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN

Mariota doing just enough to keep Falcons in first place

ATLANTA --  Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota just wanted another chance to pull out a victory after he threw an interception on the first possession of overtime. Three plays after C.J. Henderson returned the pick 54 yards, it still looked bleak for Atlanta as Carolina sent out kicker Eddy Piñeiro to try a winning 32-yard field goal. But Mariota and the Falcons got just the break they were looking for when Piñeiro missed wide left.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Giants not good enough to overcome mistakes vs. Seattle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  While they finished the first half of the season with a very unexpected 6-2 record, the New York Giants showed in their loss to Seattle their margin of error is slim. The Giants are not one of those teams so deep in talent it can...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the teams starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Jets, Wilson miss chance to assert themselves in Pats loss

The New York Jets watched the film of their loss to the New England Patriots and the players were left with a feeling that gnawed at them a day later. They didn't get blown out by their AFC East rivals  far from it. But the 22-17 loss Sunday didn't sit well because they believed the result should have been much different.
ESPN

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  Its been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And theyve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that the Dolphins posted...
ESPN

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK --  The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS  CINCINNATI: WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Stanley Morgan, CB Eli Apple, HB Trayveon Williams, DT Josh Tupou, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Denzel Ward, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, TE David Njoku, DT Perrion Winfrey.
ESPN

Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. --  New Englands win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fools gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesnt mean there isnt still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN

Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start

MINNEAPOLIS --  Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didnt hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday. Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the Vikings. But...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Lions fire defensive backs coach after 1-6 start

DETROIT --  In each of the first two years of Dan Campbells tenure with the Detroit Lions, hes had to make major changes in his coaching staff midway through the season. Last year, he took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after an 0-8 start and let him leave after the season.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans

HOUSTON --  A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr y...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

With Smith, Quinn gone, Bears' D could be in for tough times

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --  The Chicago Bears weren't exactly striking fear in opponents even when they had three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith. After trading both in the past week, things could get even tougher. The Bears agreed to send Smith to the...
CHICAGO, IL

