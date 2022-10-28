Game Preview: The Heritage Bell Classic

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi College and Delta State will face off this Saturday for another match of the Heritage Bell Classic.

Delta State won in 2021, but the last time the game was played in Clinton the Choctaws defeated the Statesmen 37-13.

There is a lot on the line in this game with Delta State trying to finish off an undefeated season.

Mississippi College still has an outside chance at the GSC conference title, but would need to win this game.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

