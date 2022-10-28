Southern Miss Dominates in Thursday Night Game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Southern Miss dominated their game against Louisiana on Thursday.

Behind a great defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack, the Golden Eagles were able to beat the Rajun Cajun 39-24.

The highlights from the game in the video above.

