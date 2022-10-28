ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa restaurants still rebounding after the pandemic

By Taj Simmons
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=098EFp_0ipaKPx500

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 put the restaurant industry in a deep freeze when it first spread across Iowa in the spring of 2020. Two years have passed since pandemic restrictions started, but the industry is still trying to reheat itself.

The Iowa Restaurant Association estimates about 800 restaurants have closed in Iowa because of the pandemic. While restrictions are largely gone, association president Jessica Dunker said restaurants are still struggling to profit because of rising costs.

“It’s been a really difficult year for the restaurant industry,” Dunker said. “We started out with supply chain issues…now we can get things, but they cost so much more. When you think about the prices consumers are looking at, that’s tenfold for us.”

Dunker said that impact is intensified for independent restaurants, especially as customers start to stray from high-profit items like appetizers and drinks.

“Ordering patterns have changed significantly,” Dunker said. “We see more people ordering water. We see people buying one drink instead of two.”

Chuck’s, an independent restaurant in Des Moines’ Highland Park neighborhood, is making its way back from the loss of business during the pandemic.

“It’s been nice to see more familiar faces from a few years ago before COVID,” said longtime Chuck’s employee Angelina Wilkerson.

However, Wilkerson estimates Chuck’s business is at 75 percent of its pre-pandemic level, which has led the restaurant to scale back its live music programs.

She hopes Iowans start to dine more at local restaurants while the pandemic recovery is still in progress.

“I encourage everybody to come out to try all of the local restaurants that were closed down during COVID,” Wilkerson. “If business picks up, we can stay open later and can have music on weekends.”

Some loyal Chuck’s customers such as Susan Bonnicksen are going to the restaurant more often post-pandemic.

“You just feel welcomed here, I’m not just another person walking through the door,” Bonnicksen said. “This is our duty. A lot of people really took a bad hit, and they’re taking a chance coming back to us.”

Chuck’s also said it will continue its free Thanksgiving meal tradition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines school buildings now stocked with Narcan

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines public school buildings are now stocked with a supply of the anti-overdose drug naloxone – better known as Narcan. On Monday, doses of the nasal spray were distributed to school nurses. The spray can instantly reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. Des Moines school nurses say they hope to […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines schools seeking funding for preschool expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is seeking funding from the Des Moines City Council for an expansion of its preschool programming. If granted the funding, DMPS would add six more full-day preschool classrooms — potentially adding 120 students. Susie Guest, DMPS’s Early Childhood Programs Administrator, said that preschool is crucial in developing […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Kim Reynolds’ GOP campaign bus rolls into Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The final countdown until Election Day is underway, and Gov. Kim Reynolds is taking the Republicans’ campaign on the road in style as time winds down. A campaign bus emblazoned with Reynolds’ face stopped at the Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona Sunday afternoon. While Reynolds was the star attraction, the bus […]
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

A meaningful Beggars’ Night for Iowa stroke survivor

DES MOINES, Iowa — Each season of change brings something new to be thankful for. “I’ll sit with my granddaughter today and help her plan her Halloween costume. Life is so precious,” said Brian Clark of Des Moines. It’s a precious moment Brian never thought he’d see after suffering a stroke in May of 2021. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case

NEBRASKA — The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were charged in 2020 in connection with the largest poaching sting in Nebraska history. The Bowmars conducted hunts with Hidden Hills Outfitters near Broken Bow, Nebraska. The […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Nunn on why he raised hand to say no abortion exceptions when he supports some

DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What happens to proceeds from Iowa Lottery sales?

DES MOINES, Iowa — With an estimated $825 million jackpot, people across Iowa and the U.S. are flocking to gas stations to buy Powerball lottery tickets. It’s the second largest prize in Powerball history, the fifth largest in North American lottery history. Powerball tickets cost $2. It costs an extra dollar if the player wants to […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa prisoners create new life while building affordable housing

It looks and sounds like your typical construction site with seasoned homebuilders hammering out the work. “Some have done these types of trades before and want to continue because they enjoy them and some can’t read a tape measure,” said site manager Chad Squires. Many on this hard hat wearing crew are learning on the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Bats in your belfry(house)? Iowa DNR offers helpful tips

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Bat Week, an international celebration that raises awareness for bat conservation. Bats are a classic symbol of Halloween and around this time of year, there are plenty of people who might be feeling a little scared of them. Especially if you spot one in your home. The Iowa Department of […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

City of Des Moines hiring homelessness policy administrator

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines is creating a new position to help deal with issues surrounding those experiencing homelessness in the city. The official title of the position is Homelessness Policy Administrator and they will be responsible for everything from coordinating outreach with shelters and non-profits to creating new policies. SuAnn […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Murder trial of Tony Arterberry to begin Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder trial is scheduled to get underway in Des Moines Monday morning. Tony Arterberry is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 55-year-old Rhonda Howard, after breaking into her home back in May. Her body was discovered in her basement after police were called to do a welfare check. Earlier this month, […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Reggie’s Sleepout raises $100k for homeless youth in the community

DES MOINES, Iowa — Homeless is a growing problem in metro communities around the nation. One organization is working to help homeless youth in central Iowa. Reggie’s Sleepout is a fundraising event that raises money for helping homeless youth in central Iowa, as the funds go towards the Iowa Homeless Youth Centers. The first sleepout […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election

DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Lottery expects big sales with $800M Powerball jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — People across Iowa and the U.S. will be flocking to lottery retailers ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. The estimated jackpot is around $800 million, the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the fifth-largest in North American lottery history. “I think it’s just the daydream aspect of it right now. You […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy